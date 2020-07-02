Advertisement

AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Nancy Ayllón-Ramírez

At the 40 Under Forty event, Nancy Ayllón-Ramírez will be one of the 40 honorees.

 07/02/2020 - 01:13
By Jensen Toussaint
July 02, 2020

The inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will be a showcase of the most diverse and impactful young professionals in various fields of work across the Philadelphia region.

At the virtual event, taking place August 20, 2020, Nancy Ayllón-Ramírez, 32, will be one of the 40 honorees. Currently, she is an Immigration & Family Law Attorney at Eichman Law, PLLC

As part of the lead-up to the event, AL DÍA asked each of the 40 honorees the same three questions and collected their responses. 

Here are Nancy Ayllon-Ramirez’s responses:

 

What is the biggest challenge in your professional journey?

Dealing with broken governmental and judicial systems, that hinder my clients more than they help them.

 

What's your proudest achievement in your career?

Becoming an attorney! Latinas account for less than 2% of the attorneys in the US.

 

Beyond corporate D&I efforts, what will make true inclusivity happen?

Recognizing employees' different talents and accepting new perspectives.  Celebrating employees' achievements at all levels. Encourage opportunities to excel to reach leadership positions. Educating leaders and holding them accountable.

 

