2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Erick Barragan Ramirez

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Erick Barragan Ramirez will be one of the 40 honorees. He is an accredited representative at Catholic Social Services.

Biography

Originally from Mexico, Barragan Ramirez graduated with a law degree from La Barra Nacional de Abogados in Mexico City. He then went on to get a Masters in Law, specializing in Mexican constitutional law and human rights.

In 2015, Barragan Ramirez became the Secretary of the Interior at Cenegas, the public entity in Mexico created to assign capacity rights for pipelines previously owned and operated by the country’s national energy company, PEMEX.

By 2018, he had left the government workforce of his home country and came to Philadelphia, where he worked as the legal coordinator at Esperanza and got his first taste of community work at the organization.

That experience took him on to Catholic Social Services under the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, where he does more impactful work of the same nature as an accredited representative.