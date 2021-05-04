Power Street Theatre is looking for talent to star in its upcoming musical, Silueta

Power Street Theatre, a multicultural play theater that is rooted in North Philadelphia is in the process of creating a musical inspired by the life of Cuban-American artist and Latina feminist, Ana Mendieta.

Mendieta is best known for her "earth-body" artwork and various sculptures she created all over the world, from Italy to Mexico, and her native Cuba.

The play will be about a Cuban immigrant, and a Syrian refugee, who move in together amid a charged 2016 presidential campaign, the lifting of the Cuban embargo, and a deadly war that is unleashing in Syria.

“Through their growing, and sometimes tumultuous friendship, they learn about forgiveness, radical love, and the true meaning of home,” Erlina Ortiz, co-founder of Power Street Theatre said in a recent interview with AL DIA News.

Ortiz became mesmerized by Mendieta’s artwork and wanted to dedicate a project in her name.

“I became enthralled by Ana's story, she was a 'Pedro Pan' child, sent from Cuba with her sister,” she said.

The musical, Silueta has been a project on Ortiz’s mind since Feb. 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city of Philadelphia.

For Ortiz, creating Silueta was not just another production to write, but a chance to explore Latino history.

“Her work explored the themes of displacement, home, ancestry which are themes that resonate deeply with me,” said Ortiz. “After hours and hours of research I would see the images of her and her work in my dreams, especially the Silueta series.”

Now, with Ortiz and her staff putting the finishing touches on the production and music, now is the time to start auditions for roles.

“We are casting now and really need older actors of color to submit,” said Ortiz.

Power Street Theatre is known for their inclusive and diverse staff members, and have been dedicated to providing Philly with diverse content since it was founded in 2012 by Ortiz and Gabriela Sanchez.

The process of creating songs for the musical has also been something Ortiz has found comfort in and an amazing collaborator.

“I am writing lyrics with Robi Hager who is the composer and my main collaborator on the project,” said Ortiz. “It has been so much fun collaborating with him and he has really helped the project grow.”

Hager is a well-respected composer and actor who was born in Mexico City and raised in Philadelphia.

“All ethnicities, all identities, all voice types will be considered,” said Ortiz.

The rehearsal period will begin in early June. Approximate commitment will be a total of 25 to 30 hours over the course of three to four weeks.

Ortiz will be looking for actors who can bring her characters to life.

They will need to submit a headshot, resume, one video performing a song that compliments their vocal range, and a link to a performance that best represents them.

The developmental presentation will be virtual on July 12.

If you think you have what it takes to be part of Silueta, please submit the following work to Power Street Theatre at [email protected]