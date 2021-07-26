A diverse representation of Philadelphia: The 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty nominees

The countdown to the 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty is officially underway.

With the event just over a month from today, the nomination period for the event has officially closed as of last weekend.

Throughout the past month, Philadelphia residents have nominated numerous impressive young professionals making a positive impact throughout the Philadelphia region.

Out of a total of 180 nominations, 67 of which were unique.

Here is the full list of unique nominations for the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event.

Adria Cordova , President of ALPFA Philadelphia

, President of ALPFA Philadelphia Alex Holley , Anchor at Fox 29

, Anchor at Fox 29 Alexis De La Rosa , Assistant Director of Development for Undergraduate Financial Aid at the University of Pennsylvania

, Assistant Director of Development for Undergraduate Financial Aid at the University of Pennsylvania Alyssa Reynoso-Morris , Chief of Staff for State Representative Jared Solomon

, Chief of Staff for State Representative Jared Solomon Amadelly Rodriguez , Health Center Associate & Administrator at Greater Philadelphia Health Action

, Health Center Associate & Administrator at Greater Philadelphia Health Action Amy Perez , Founder of Philly Jawns Love Yoga

, Founder of Philly Jawns Love Yoga Ana J. Roman , Health and Wellness Manager at ACLAMO

, Health and Wellness Manager at ACLAMO Andres Vivas López , Change Management Consultant at KPMG

, Change Management Consultant at KPMG Anna Filippova , Tax Analyst at TouchPoint, Inc.

, Tax Analyst at TouchPoint, Inc. Ashley L. Coleman , Executive Director of GALAEI

, Executive Director of GALAEI Brandon Cisneros , President of Prospanica Drexel University Chapter

, President of Prospanica Drexel University Chapter Christopher Gale , Chief Programs Officer & Center Director at North10 Philadelphia

, Chief Programs Officer & Center Director at North10 Philadelphia Colin Redd , Account Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

, Account Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Conrad Benner , Content Creator & Founder of StreetsDept.com

, Content Creator & Founder of StreetsDept.com Daniel Bastidas , U.S. Finance & Administration Manager at Kering

, U.S. Finance & Administration Manager at Kering Daniel Orsino , Senior Center Counselor at Northern Living Center

, Senior Center Counselor at Northern Living Center Deana Gamble , Director of Communications at the Office of the Mayor City of Philadelphia

, Director of Communications at the Office of the Mayor City of Philadelphia Diana Silva , Partner at Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox, LLP

, Partner at Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox, LLP Dominika Correa , Marketing Director for Benefits Plus Consulting Group

, Marketing Director for Benefits Plus Consulting Group Dr. Jose Ramon Torradas , Medical Doctor for Unidos Contra COVID

, Medical Doctor for Unidos Contra COVID Dr. Janet Cruz , Director of Drexel Student Health, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at SILAMP, Drexel

, Director of Drexel Student Health, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at SILAMP, Drexel Elaine Johnson , Founder & Executive Director of Latinas in Motion

, Founder & Executive Director of Latinas in Motion Erick Barragan Ramirez , Accredited Representative at Catholic Social Services

, Accredited Representative at Catholic Social Services Francisco Garcia , Founder of Strivers’ Row Distillery

, Founder of Strivers’ Row Distillery Francois Lazayres , Activation Manager of Global Partnership at SAP

, Activation Manager of Global Partnership at SAP Gabriela Sanchez , Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Power Street Theatre

, Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Power Street Theatre Hector Manuel Herrada Rangel , Executive Liaison and External Affairs Associate at Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.

, Executive Liaison and External Affairs Associate at Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. Iris Delgado , News Anchor at Telemundo62

, News Anchor at Telemundo62 Isabel Sanchez , Reporter at NBC10 and Telemundo62

, Reporter at NBC10 and Telemundo62 Jael Luckenbaugh , Community Marketing Manager at Mendoza Group, Inc.

, Community Marketing Manager at Mendoza Group, Inc. James Faunes , Attorney at Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig, LLP

, Attorney at Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig, LLP Julio Cesar Nuñez , Principal, Bilingual Educator & Immigrant Rights Advocate at the School District of Philadelphia

, Principal, Bilingual Educator & Immigrant Rights Advocate at the School District of Philadelphia Kellan White , First Deputy City Controller at the Office of the Philadelphia City Controller

, First Deputy City Controller at the Office of the Philadelphia City Controller Kiera Kenney , Program Manager of Integrated Peer Models for Health at the Health Federation of Philadelphia

, Program Manager of Integrated Peer Models for Health at the Health Federation of Philadelphia Leah Murphy , Senior Manager Corporate Strategy at Campbell Soup Co.

, Senior Manager Corporate Strategy at Campbell Soup Co. Luz Colon , Executive Director of PA Governor’s Advisory Commission of Latino Affairs

, Executive Director of PA Governor’s Advisory Commission of Latino Affairs Maridarlyn Gonzalez , Administrative & Outreach Coordinator at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission

, Administrative & Outreach Coordinator at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Maureen Smith , Immigrant Leadership Institute Program Manager at the Welcoming Center

, Immigrant Leadership Institute Program Manager at the Welcoming Center Melva Torres , Senior Specialist of Oncology Marketing Services at Merck

, Senior Specialist of Oncology Marketing Services at Merck Melvin Smith , Accounting Supervisor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center/ASM Global

, Accounting Supervisor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center/ASM Global Miguel Alban , Senior Vice President - Director of Multicultural Banking at Customers Bank

, Senior Vice President - Director of Multicultural Banking at Customers Bank Miguel Martinez-Valle , Reporter for NBC10/Telemundo62

, Reporter for NBC10/Telemundo62 Monet L. Reilly , UniServ Representative at the Pennsylvania State Education Association

, UniServ Representative at the Pennsylvania State Education Association Nahomie Laurore , Program Director of the Community Center at Visitation

, Program Director of the Community Center at Visitation Natasha Danielá de Lima McGlynn , Executive Director of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia

, Executive Director of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia Noel Claudio , Strategy & Operations Analyst II at Twitter

, Strategy & Operations Analyst II at Twitter Noel Ramirez , Founder and Director of Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting, LLC

, Founder and Director of Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting, LLC Olena Hart , Community Interpreter/Translator at TransPerfect & Founder of Immigrant Platform

, Community Interpreter/Translator at TransPerfect & Founder of Immigrant Platform Priscilla Jimenez , Attorney at Kline & Specter

, Attorney at Kline & Specter Ron Bernal , Finance Manager at Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority

, Finance Manager at Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority Ronni Robinson , Sculptor at and Founder of Ron Nicole

, Sculptor at and Founder of Ron Nicole Sakeenah Benjamin , Public Information Coordinator at WHYY

, Public Information Coordinator at WHYY Samantha Heffron , Nursing Manager at Temple University Hospital

, Nursing Manager at Temple University Hospital Samantha Joseph , Research Fellow at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health

, Research Fellow at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health Shanell Ransom , Program Officer at the Samuel S. Fels Fund

, Program Officer at the Samuel S. Fels Fund Signe Espinoza , Director of Policy and Interim Executive Director at Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania Advocates

, Director of Policy and Interim Executive Director at Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania Advocates Silvia Roldán , Founder/CEO of Yaku Wear

, Founder/CEO of Yaku Wear Siria Rivera , Executive Director of Providence Center

, Executive Director of Providence Center Somaly Osteen , Community Development Specialist at SEAMAAC, Inc.

, Community Development Specialist at SEAMAAC, Inc. Sonny Mendez , Exotic Derivatives Product Controller & Associate of Institutional Equities at Morgan Stanley

, Exotic Derivatives Product Controller & Associate of Institutional Equities at Morgan Stanley Stephanie Rivera Fenniri , Deputy Director at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

, Deputy Director at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Stephen Maccari , Fiscal Manager for the Office of Children and Families at the City of Philadelphia & Compliance Officer for Prospanica

, Fiscal Manager for the Office of Children and Families at the City of Philadelphia & Compliance Officer for Prospanica Tatyana Ali Khloe Woodard , Director of LGBTQI Diversity and Inclusion at Next Level Revival Church

, Director of LGBTQI Diversity and Inclusion at Next Level Revival Church Teresa M. Lundy , Principal and Founder of TML Communications

, Principal and Founder of TML Communications Thais Carrero , Pennsylvania State Director at CASA

, Pennsylvania State Director at CASA Tommy Choi , Director of National Corporate Real Estate Services at SVN International Corp. & Senior Advisor at The Concordis Group

, Director of National Corporate Real Estate Services at SVN International Corp. & Senior Advisor at The Concordis Group Vanessa Caracoza, Director of Partnerships at PhillyCounts

These nominees all have different backgrounds, have unique experiences, work in various industries and are a true reflection of the diversity that exists across the Philadelphia region and beyond.

A panel of 10 esteemed judges will be tasked with making the final selection of the 40 honorees.

Throughout the selection process, the judges will select the honorees based on the following criteria: under the age of 40, involvement in their community, career achievements, academic credentials, and meaningful contributions to their industry.

The official honoree list will be announced in the coming week.

The 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will take place Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Barnes Foundation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To reserve your seat, click here.