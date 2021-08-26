Thalia's 50 years 'sweeping through life'

Thalia has gone through every possible phase, she has been an actress, model, businesswoman and of course, singer. She is probably one of the most active Mexican artists beginning decades ago, when she was very young. Aug. 26 is her 50th birthday, and the artist has managed to stay current and following the trends that connect her with her audience.

Daughter of writer, scientist and criminologist Ernesto Sodi Pallares and businesswoman Yolanda Miranda Mange, although we all know her as Thalia, her real name is Ariadna Thalia Sodi Miranda.

As Thalía turns 50, there are many memorable moments to celebrate throughout her career as an actress, singer and now influencer. An example of an empowered woman, admired by many, she has achieved an important balance between her profession and private life.

Thalia began her career when she was only one year old, when she appeared in a soft drink commercial. Later, at the age of four, she went on to study ballet at the National Conservatory of Music. She appeared for the first time in the feature film La Guerra de los Pasteles. Years later, she belonged to the children's band Pac Man, and at the age of 15, joined the group Timbiriche.

She released her first solo album in 1990, at the age of 19. Among the most popular songs of her first 3 albums are "Amarillo Azul", "Saliva", "En la Intimidad", "Fuego Cruzado", "María Mercedes" and a reversion of the popular song by Édith Piaf "La Vie en Rose." The songs shot her to enormous popularity among Latin American youth and teenagers.

During that same period, Thalia participated in three soap operas of great fame in the region, Pobre Señorita Limantour, Quinceañera and Luz y Sombra, but it was not until the arrival of Las tres Marías, that she would be awarded the title of "Reina de las Telenovelas" (Queen of the Soap Operas).

"María Mercedes", "Marimar" and "María la del Barrio" won awards such as the TV y Novelas and the Eres and also broke audience records in more than 40 countries. Being the focus of attention, EMI would become her second record label and with whom she would release one of her most popular albums: En Éxtasis.

With Rosalinda, Thalia made a brief return to the world of soap operas but decided not to continue her career as an actress, and to concentrate on her musical career. It was during this time that she met the love of her life: Tommy Mottola, who at the time was president of Sony Music.

The multifaceted Thalia has collections of clothing and beauty items that she launched as an entrepreneur with her lingerie line in Mexico. She is also currently a very active influencer on TikTok, where she maintains closer contact with her followers.

Happy day to the queen of telenovelas, the singer, the mother, the entrepreneur and the influencer who always takes a moment to share with her fans.