Spongebob does #ForTheCulture with J Balvin’s “Agua”

J Balvin and Tainy dropped their new song and music video called ‘Agua’ which will be on the new Spongebob movie soundtrack.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run was set to be released in August, but will now be pushed back to 2021. (Insert crying emojis here.)

The movie takes place in none other than a magical lost city: Atlantic City. Located in the best state in the country: New Jersey. Very objectively speaking, obviously.

The song released on Thursday includes the flute sample from the original Spongebob theme. It also features some dembow beats to the cinematic cartoon, and brings cross culture to a whole new level.

The project was executive produced by Tainy and Lex Borrero and curated by NEON16 in partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation.

The 3D CGI cartoon was directed by Tim Hill and produced by Ryan Harris. Voices are by Tom Kenny as Spongebob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, and more.

With this epic debut song for a highly anticipated movie, it is especially exciting to see the crossover culture displayed on a different platform.

Though multiple artists have been able to pull off the crossover, J Balvin has been one to take the lead. In one of Balvin’s interviews around his 2018 album Vibras he spoke of “defining a new mainstream.”

Two years later, that is more than true.

Not only is the song #ForTheCulture, but the video is also entertaining and with vibrant color in the same vein of much of J Balvin's work.

Stay tuned for the movie premiere date in 2021! It will be available via video on demand, and run exclusively on CBS all access after that.