A reggaeton duel: Residente sends a message to J Balvin

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the nominees for the Latin Grammy Awards. This week, J Balvin joined the conversation and vented on social media about the neglect of reggaeton and reggaetoneros at the Latin Grammy Awards.

"The Grammys don't value us, but they need us. It's my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect, but the gimmick is already boring. We give them ratings, but they don't give us respect. I'm nominated so they don't come that I'm hurt," Balvin wrote on his Twitter account after learning the nominees. He later deleted the post.

According to the Colombian, the Grammy awards do not value the genre or reggaeton performers, but includes them for audience purposes. Once he let his stance be known, Balvin urged his peers in the genre not to attend this year's awards, which has caused controversy among many artists.

One of those who responded to Balvin was rapper Residente from Calle 13. Residente spoke out on his Instagram account about the criticism Balvin made in reference to the Latin Grammys and sent him a strong message.

"You have to understand Jose, that it's like a hot dog cart getting upset and cowering because you can't win a Michelin star. And don't get me wrong José, everybody likes hot dogs. Let me explain, so you understand: your music is like a hot dog cart, which many people may like or almost everyone, but when those people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant and that is the one that earns the Michelin stars," he said.

Residente closed his criticism calling out the banality of Balvin's lyrics and his music in general.

"The point is, Jose, if you don't have a pencil you have to put 20 down," he said.

With 31 statuettes, Residente and Visitante, like Calle 13, are artists who have won the most Latin Grammys in the history of the awards, and not just in the urban genre. Controversy or not between the reggaeton titans, the Latin Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 18.