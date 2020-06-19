NoName activist claps back at J. Cole after he pointed fingers at her in “Snow on tha bluff”

This week has been a roller coaster in pop culture. Just two days after Cole dropped a song in the middle of the night presumably coming after 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist NoName, the female artist quickly replied with “Song 33.”

In her second verse, NoName challenges Cole, noting that at a time where there is so much going on in the world, all he could think about was to criticize a young woman for being an active voice in her community.

“He really 'bout to write about me when the world is in smokes?

When it's people in trees?

When George was beggin' for his mother, saying he couldn't breathe

You thought to write about me?”

After, Twitter was ablaze with discussion of “Snow on tha bluff.”

It was exciting to see what NoName had in response to the song, and even more so that she delivered her message through music and not an instagram post, Twitter thread, or worse- Facebook live.

The young rapper and activist brought up subject matters in her song that are open wounds in need of addressing. She referenced Oluwatoyin Salau, who was found dead on June 15, a week after she had gone missing and quoted George Floyd’s last words, asking for his mother.

“Yo, but little did I know all my readin' would be a bother

It's trans women bein' murdered and this is all he can offer?”

NoName bested seasoned rapper J. Cole while simultaneously raising awareness to the killings of Black women that all too often go unnoticed.

Eloquently, she explained that his song came at a horrible time, and brought the attention back to where it should have been all along. That Black Lives Matter, Black Trans Lives Matter, Black Women's Lives Matter.

After she posted the screenshot of her lyrics, and a link to the song that can be streamed from multiple music sources like Spotify, Cole was quick to retweet it. It seems the 35-year-old understood that he put his foot in his mouth.