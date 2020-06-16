Say Her Name: Oluwatoyin Salau

In a thread of tweets on June 6, Oluwatoyin Salau shared that she had been molested by a man after he offered her shelter and a ride back to her church to get the things she had left there.

She had shared with him that she had been sexually assaulted in March, however that did not stop him from violating her. When given the chance, she fled from his apartment, and called the cops.

That same day, Salau went missing and her body was not recovered until nine days later, in what is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Forty-nine year old Aaron Glee Jr. was taken into custody yesterday in connection with the murders of Oluwatoyin Salau and 75 year old AARP volunteer, Victoria Sims.

Glee had previously been arrested for battery charges, but not much more is known about what happened, the reason they were killed, and how. Law enforcement has also not disclosed when and where this occurred.

Though the police have also yet to confirm, in The Tallahassee Democrat, friends of Salau explained that she was recently a victim in a sex assault case at Florida A&M University.

Ashley Laurent shared that they had gone to church together and spoke with an attorney to help her seek justice.

"I personally feel like they could have investigated and gotten DNA," Laurent said to the Tallahassee Democrat. "That's where they failed her. She could still be alive."

Oluwatoyin was a major voice in Tallahassee’s protests following the death of George Floyd. In a viral video on Twitter, her speech spoke volumes to her experience as a black woman fighting for equality, and the black community.

“Wherever the fuck I go, I’m profiled. Look at my fuckin’ hair, my skin. I can’t take this shit off. So guess what? I’m gonna die about it. You cannot take my blackness away from me. Our blackness is not for your consumption,” she said.

Oluwatoyin Salau fought for Black lives. She deserved to be protected, but instead was killed by one of our own



Rest in love, Queen. #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/xUHn4bFRhb — greg (@whereistach) June 16, 2020

Rest in Power Oluwatoyin Salau. Your name and your fight will not be forgotten.