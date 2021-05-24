Monogem and his inner journey on "Sólo Amor"

The bilingual melody slowly emerges on "Sólo Amor" like a luminous encounter of an oasis in the desert.

Monogem's new stage builds on her jazz and soul roots, backed by the same sleek electro-pop sensibility for which she is known. The Los Angeles-based artist, also known as Jen Hirsh, has become comfortable writing from the heart, which is reflected in her breakthrough single.

It's a personal and professional milestone for Hirsh: it's the first time she's dared to incorporate her Guadalajara heritage into her music, all to fulfill a promise she made to her grandmother to never lose it.

Written during a trip to Joshua Tree with his producers, The Slackademics: "Sólo Amor" was the first song that flowed during that night and goes, "Sólo Amor" is a reminder to slow down and focus on what's really important in this short time we have on earth: health, happiness, honoring the nature around us and, most of all, love." The refrain translates to "none, none of this matters....only love matters."

"Last November, I had the pleasure and privilege of traveling to Joshua Tree with my producers (The Slackademics) for a week and we dedicated the trip solely to working on my upcoming debut album. It was late at night, after the healing magic of psilocybin by a wood fire, that "Sólo Amor" was born.

"It was the first song to come out of us and it feels magical, something I hope listeners can resonate with. The message is simple: nothing more important than love. Love for ourselves, love for others and love for the world around us."

Monogem has always played with vagaries, after all, his name is astral. Her last EP, So Many Ways, experimented with live instrumentation, evoking passion with percussion and drums; she also incorporated vocal layering and sampling into the release, always making sure to keep her natural instrument at the forefront.

Today, she is proud of her journey and all the opportunities that have brought her this far.

After all, Monogem has never gone unnoticed: she has written a worldwide hit with Lemaitre, shared the stage with touring artists like Christine and the Queens, Ximena Sariñana, Nilüfer Yanya and Y LA BAMBA, been praised by notable publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard and Harper's Bazaar, and currently boasts over 12 million streams on Spotify.