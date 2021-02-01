Meet Federico Uribe, the sculptor collaborating with Maluma

On his 27th birthday, Maluma released a new album, #7DJ, in which he celebrated his success and fatherhood with a tribute album that was quick to rise the charts.

Around the concept of the seven days in Jamaica, the Latino star premiered an album and video, in which he organically relates the land and motherhood.

With the launch, Maluma wanted to be accompanied by another renowned Colombian artist of a very different nature, but with whom he has become friends: Federico Uribe.

Maluma was born in Medellin in 1994 and Uribe in Bogota in 1962. Now, both reside in Miami and, despite the apparent age gap, there are several elements of connection they took advantage of to explore on the album cover and in an exhibition in Miami.

If in #7DJ Maluma intended a return to the roots, which drift towards reggae with Ziggy Marley and Charly Black, Uribe captures this subtlety on the cover. Not only the tones that suggest new instruments (trumpets and saxophones), but especially in the technique of using garbage.

Even though arte povera was patented in Italy, it is above all known for the imagination with which Latino artists such as Armando Reverón and Jannis Kounellis use it to appeal to the realities of South America.

The politicization behind the use of humble materials culminated at the end of the millennium with junk or recycled art, which included the previous messages of ecological sensibility. Arte povera represented new, earthly relationships because it reversed the direction of materials from object to residue to contemplate potential new relationships with objects in the biosphere.

Uribe embodies these artistic traditions in a particularly colorful way and in connection to the animal kingdom. His animal sculptures, reefs made of woven waste, and the books that he turns back into trees are especially well known.

He has also already collaborated with renowned musicians, such as Álvaro Alencar. This time with Maluma, he's also taking advantage of the album release to also promote an art exhibit in Miami that compiles the work of the last 20 years with which Maluma also says he feels especially connected.