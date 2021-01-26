Advertisement

La Ross Maria: The young Dominican rapper capturing social media's spotlight

La Ross María.

La Ross María. Photo: Pine Box Visual Studio, Instagram: @pineboxvs

Dominican rapper La Ross María recently premiered a new single called 'Mi plan contigo,' and it's already trending.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/26/2021 - 09:17
in
At just 17 years old, young Rosa Maria Pineda, La Ross María, has hit records in her native Dominican Republic. The rapper has been viral for the past year, and has more than 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and is a huge trendsetter on Tik Tok.

In 2020 she released "Mi regalo más bonito," a song that made waves and the singer claims is dedicated to women so they learn to love themselves. In regards to men, the song is so they know how to treat them.

However, the lyrics of the single have been harshly criticized by feminist groups for being explicitly sexist and outdated. 

"You are my most beautiful gift, I want to marry you and have a little boy. That's how women treat each other, you can have 500, but only one loves you," reads part of the lyrics.

Her single, "Tú vas a tener que explicarme" is the song that led the young rapper to take the big leap and gave her the best debut in the history of Youtube in the Dominican Republic. After Ross Maria's notable impact, the famous bachata singer Romeo Santos joined the song for a remix duet, which further boosted the singer's popularity.

The song has also caused debate due to the lyrics and video, and the clear age difference with her duet partner. Despite the criticism, Ross Maria's popularity continues to grow.

To start 2021, Ross Maria has released "Mi plan contigo" another romantic love song, and that two days later, it had more than 2,7 millon views on Youtube. La Ross Maria's growing popularity is proving that everything the young lady plays turns to gold.
