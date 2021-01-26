La Ross Maria: The young Dominican rapper capturing social media's spotlight

At just 17 years old, young Rosa Maria Pineda, La Ross María, has hit records in her native Dominican Republic. The rapper has been viral for the past year, and has more than 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and is a huge trendsetter on Tik Tok.

In 2020 she released "Mi regalo más bonito," a song that made waves and the singer claims is dedicated to women so they learn to love themselves. In regards to men, the song is so they know how to treat them.

However, the lyrics of the single have been harshly criticized by feminist groups for being explicitly sexist and outdated.

"You are my most beautiful gift, I want to marry you and have a little boy. That's how women treat each other, you can have 500, but only one loves you," reads part of the lyrics.

Her single, "Tú vas a tener que explicarme" is the song that led the young rapper to take the big leap and gave her the best debut in the history of Youtube in the Dominican Republic. After Ross Maria's notable impact, the famous bachata singer Romeo Santos joined the song for a remix duet, which further boosted the singer's popularity.

The song has also caused debate due to the lyrics and video, and the clear age difference with her duet partner. Despite the criticism, Ross Maria's popularity continues to grow.