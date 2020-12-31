"La Presencia de Anitta" at New Year's Eve party in New York

2020 has been the year of virtual events, and the New Year's Eve parties won’t be an exception. Two months ago, the organizers of the traditional "New Year's Eve" party at Times Square announced that to avoid crowds of people in the context of Covid, this year the emblematic concert while we wait for the countdown, will be virtual. The event will be closed to the public but the television channel Univision will broadcast it live, and people will be able to watch it through social media also.

The traditional event has the most famous artists, and this year Anitta is one of the most important guest artists of the night. The artist has gone through funk, carioca funk, dance-pop until reaching her own style. It was in 2013 when she jumped to fame in Brazil with her album Anitta. Later in 2015, the artist won the EMA Worldwide Act Latin America and her fame reached the international leagues.

The success of the Brazilian singer can be attributed to many elements, she sings in 3 languages (Portuguese, Spanish, English), has collaborations with famous reggaeton artists, her closeness to her fans and her political responsibility, and even her dazzling beauty. Whatever the reason, Anitta will represent the Latinas on stage and joins the list of artists participating in the most important party of the year.

A few days ago Annita confirmed her participation in the concert: "My New Year's Eve is going to be in Times Square in New York! We haven't confirmed before because there was a lot of bureaucracy and I didn't want to say anything until everything was 100% certain," said the singer through her Instagram stories.

Manhattan's best-known corner has traditionally celebrated the New Year's Eve holiday since 1907, and the event hadn't been canceled since World War II. However, with this year's healthcare environment, the decision to hold it virtually seems the best way to avoid contagion but keep the joy at home.



Let's tune in and celebrate 2021!