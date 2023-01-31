LIVE STREAMING
Jair Bolsonaro during a radio interview.
The former president does not plan to return to Brazil any time soon. Photo: @jairbolsonaro.

Jair Bolsonaro applies for a 6-month U.S. visitor visa

In order to stay longer in the United States, the former Brazilian president must update his immigration status.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 31, 2023

Although it has not been confirmed, it was assumed as fact that Bolsonaro entered the U.S. on an A-1 visa reserved for acting heads of state, giving him 30 days from the end of his presidential term to leave the country or adjust his status with the Department of Homeland Security.

For its part, the AG Immigration law firm, which is carrying out these processes on behalf of the former president, assured AP that Bolsonaro, who seeks to consolidate a good legal defense before returning to Brazil in the face of investigations for his role in attacks on institutions governmental authorities, filed an application for a six-month visitor visa to remain in the U.S.

Jair Bolsonaro in a hospital bed in Orlando, Florida. Photo: @jairbolsonaro.
In addition to his possible participation in the violent acts by far-right protesters in the Brazilian capital, there are other open investigations against the ex-president that could limit his future political aspirations, which is why after his departure for Florida on the 30th December 2022, two days before the inauguration of the new president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, for now he has no plans to return to Brazilian soil.

Possible trial

“Bolsonaro's calculation seems to be to distance himself from the radicals whose destruction in the capital could implicate him in the short term, with the aim of one day returning to lead the opposition. He is giving it some time, getting away from the country a bit at a time when he may start to suffer legal consequences for the attitudes of his followers. I don't think the fact that he stays away is enough. The processes will continue, but perhaps he believes that at least he can avoid some kind of revenge punishment,” told to NBC News Mario Sérgio Lima, a political analyst at Medley Advisors,

It is important to note that the former president, whose return to Brazil and his political future are uncertain, no longer enjoys the special legal protection that requires any trial to take place in the Supreme Court.

Following the attacks in the Brazilian capital this month, a group of 46 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that Bolsonaro's visa be revoked.

The former president, who has been staying on the outskirts of Orlando, Florida, recently posted a video via his Twitter account in which he chats with supporters who take photos with him while pointing out the accomplishments of his administration.

