Jesse and Joy Sing Under the Stars at Longwood Gardens

Jesse y Joy interacting with the audience during their concert in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Photo: Lilia Ayllón/AL DÍA News

The Mexican duo arrived in Kennett Square for a concert that made the public fall in love with their songs.

by liliaa
 09/04/2019 - 17:51
Lilia Z. Ayllon
By Lilia Ayllón
September 04, 2019

With a taste of Chocolate, Jesse and Joy opened their outdoor concert on Tuesday, September 3, at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

In their first time visiting PA, the siblings filled the space, making this a sold-out event. Their repertoire included the classics that led them to success, and the most recent songs that still manage to drive the public to the Espacio Sideral (Outer Space).

For those who have probably not heard about these talented siblings, they formed their duo in 2005 in Mexico City. Interestingly enough, they are the children of a Mexican father and an American mother, precisely from Wisconsin. The State where they performed before coming to Pennsylvania.

Jesse and Joy are distinguished not only for sweetening the ear of everyone who listens to them. But also for their simplicity and humble nature when it comes to interacting with their audience.

Joy at one point addressed those present by saying "we are a family." Playfully bickering, she competed with her brother Jesse saying "I love you more” to the public.

In an instant of silence, a choir of crickets in the background started singing along with the duo. Jesse noticed it too, he broke the silence by saying "the crickets sound really nice."

As the night came upon the garden and the sky filled with stars, the public did not stop singing along with the duo. In full voice, they sang: Me quiero enamorar, Corre, Con quién se queda el perro?Un besito más, among others. To finish off, their interpretation of Echoes of Love, really filled the beautiful gardens with the echoes of the voices of the entire public who stood up to say goodbye to the duo.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gracias Pennsylvania Longwood Gardens you were epic 

A post shared by Jesse & Joy (@jesseyjoy) on

Jesse and Joy’s 2019 tour continues on September 7 in Costa Rica. South America is the next stop in the list, and  Puerto Rico will close the circle on November 23.

