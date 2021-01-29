Isaac Torres' journey to success is built on perseverance and faith

Isaac Torres is only 17 years old and has been practicing to be a great Latino music star since he was four. The Jalisco mariachi scene can feel represented, or rather its offspring, with the pop heritage the young star and his band are putting in the airwaves.

On Jan. 29, they released a new single called "Mi error fuiste tu" that functions as a teenage romantic manifesto and an attempt to expand regional Mexican music to a U.S. market. The ambivalence of desire and ranchero guitars resonate in the rhythm. AL DÍA recently sat down to talk with Torres to talk more about his ambitious goal.

Born in Fresno, California, Torres' father is from San Andres, Jalisco and his mother from La Palma, Michoacan. He is a teenager very proud of his roots, and is thankful that he is fluent in both English and Spanish, and is able to return to Mexico and communicate naturally with the rest of his family.

When talking about his family, he thanks them and God for having made a team around him.

It has been nine years since she participated in El Factor X, where he won a one-year contract with Sony Music Latin. However, he took two years off and then participated in La Voz Kids, where he was a finalist. The whole time, his team was knocking on different doors in search of contacts in what became a family effort.

Two years ago, Torres started high school and decided to focus on finishing school, but the song came about in the process. In addition, the school he attends has singing and folkloric mariachi classes. He says he tries to do everything in the morning and to be efficient with his time to be able to manage it all.

"It's difficult but not impossible," he said.

Torres also has thousands of followers, especially on social media platforms with younger users such as Tik Tok.

"The good stuff is just beginning. Since I was four years old until today, the good things are just beginning, now we are seeing the results little by little, with God's favor we will be able to see more," he said.

When asked about his plans when he finishes high school, Torres seems to have everything clear: to hit the road and keep knocking on doors. He admits "nothing is going to come overnight" and that "everything comes in its own time," and looks at his creative career as a long-distance competition.

Just this week, two 17-year-old actresses went viral at break-neck speeds, showing that the successes of pop legends are growing faster and faster and the competition is more raw than ever.

In the face of the industry he wants to enter, he answers with words of caution:

"Never give up and God willing everything comes in its own time. In front of me there is always God, my parents and my older siblings."

The new song is catchy, playing on both lines of regional Mexican music and American pop, and has doses of optimism to keep trying as long as it takes to succeed.

He has also received good advice along the way from El Dasa:

"In music you can be the most handsome, you can be the richest in the world, but if you can't connect with the people, if you can't transmit, you can't achieve anything: you need to be humble to transmit with your songs," Torres said.

In that way, he has no shortage of good recommendations well into the future.