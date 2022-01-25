Farruko's concerts in Puerto Rico change dates

The pandemic is once again working against concerts, and this time Farruko is affected. The Puerto Rican singer announced on Monday, Jan. 24 that for everyone's safety, he was forced to postpone for a month the concerts he had planned for the beginning of February at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

According to the press release from the production company of 'LA 167 Tour,' the COVID-19 pandemic and current increase of cases of the Omicron variant, added to the restrictions imposed on large events in Puerto Rico, have forced the concerts to move to March 3,4 and 5.

It was also announced that those who purchased tickets for any of the shows in February will be able to use them in March, and those who want a refund may do so before Feb. 18, through Ticketera.

"We have to wait a little longer to enjoy together this great production that we have prepared. We are going to make history with 'LA 167 Tour'!" said Farruko in a press release, in which he also urged his fans to protect themselves and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Farruko's show sold out its first performance at the Coliseo in record time, and two additional performances were added due to demand. The artist's show has already performed in California, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Orlando as the first part of his tour.

Current restrictions in Puerto Rico prohibit the organization of events for more than 250 people, and also require a vaccination card and a negative test for the virus.