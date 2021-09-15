Carolina Ross pays homage to Latin music icon ​​Lupita D'Alessio with new album ‘Mudanzas’

Carolina Ross, the prolific singer from Culiacán, Mexico, released her latest album, Mudanzas, on Sept. 14, 2021.

The album pays homage to the Latin music icon Lupita D'Alessio, and each song is a cover of a D’Alessio original.

Lupita D'Alessio is a singer and actress from Tijuana, Mexico, who has been nicknamed “La Leona Dormida.” The famous nickname is also the title of a song by D'Alessio.

Ross’ Mudanzas is a mariachi album composed of seven songs, propelled by her powerful yet controlled vocal ability. The singer handles the mariachi genre with care and attention.

Through its seven D’Alessio covers, Mudanzas showcases Ross’ wholehearted passion for the songs she carefully adopts.

Ross has built a name for herself as an original songwriter, but has also made waves through her many covers. The D’Alessio songs covered on Mudanzas are the singer’s most recent undertaking.

Last August, Ross released her iteration of “Se Supone”, an unreleased song by producer and radio programmer Pepe Garza, brother of Alberto and Roberto Garza, who feature on Ross’ cover.

Between 2018-2019, Ross also released six volumes of covers: her ‘Mis Covers’ series, totaling 80 songs across all volumes.

Mudanzas is an album particularly focused on the mariachi genre. Earlier this year, Ross put out a mariachi version of her track “Apuré Mi Café,” also from this year.

To usher in Mudanzas’ release, Ross recently performed “Acaríciame,” one cover off the album, live in Mexico City:

Ross’ live performance features a mariachi group made up of women, who backed and matched her powerful stage presence and booming vocals.

The performance, like Ross’ album, is impassioned and heavily characteristic.

Going forward, the singer is preparing to put out her unreleased second album in October. Her current album Mudanzas is available now.