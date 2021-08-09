'Se Supone,' the new song from Carolina Ross with Alberto and Roberto Garza

The young Mexican singer, Carolina Ross, continues to give fans something to talk about. This time she brings them her own version of the song "Se Supone," an unreleased song by producer and radio programmer Pepe Garza, brother of Alberto and Roberto Garza.

The song, which is more than two decades old, now returns as a ballad in an intergenerational collaboration between the artists.

Ross has been singing since she was five years old and is a fan of good music. The young artist reinterprets "Se Supone" to give it a fresh sound.

"It was a great honor to work hand in hand with Alberto and Roberto, I am a fan of their great career and I hope that this new interpretation will be to the public's liking," said Ross.

Ross began her career uploading covers on her YouTube channel and gained major recognition for her melodious voice, and regional Mexican covers transformed into pop ballads. After her experience on La Voz Mexico, Ross began to work more on her channel, through which she connects with her fans through the covers she uploads.

In 2017, she found success with the song "Sencillamente," and in 2019, she presented her debut album Nunca me sueltes. In February of this year, she premiered the single "Apuré Mi Café" in the form of a Mariachi, surprising her followers and becoming another hit.

In a recent press conference, Ross said she is preparing for her next live performances on Aug. 26 in Mexicali, Baja California, Aug. 27 at the Feria de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Aug. 28 in Ensenada, Baja California and Sept. 4 at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.