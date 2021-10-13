Advertisement

HHM 2021

Camilo and Evaluna announce their pregnancy with new song

After a year of marriage the couple announces the pregnancy of their first baby. Photo: Capture from 'Índigo' music video

After a year of marriage the couple announces the pregnancy of their first baby. Photo: Capture from 'Índigo' music video

Camilo and Evaluna announce their pregnancy with new song

Through the 'Indigo' music video the young couple announced that they are expecting their first baby.

by Erika Ardila
 10/13/2021 - 19:02
in
After a year of marriage the couple announces the pregnancy of their first baby. Photo: Capture from 'Índigo' music video
After a year of marriage the couple announces the pregnancy of their first baby. Photo: Capture from 'Índigo' music video

By Erika Ardila
October 13, 2021
This Wednesday afternoon, Camilo and Evaluna surprised their followers with their latest release 'Indigo', where they revealed images giving the news to their family members of their first pregnancy.
 
The couple kept the news a secret for a long time and created a whole expectation campaign on social media with short, eye-catching videos using the song's chorus. 
 
"Hello, we are Camilo and Evaluna. And in October there's new music", the two wrote on their Instagram accounts next to a video where they appear testing different music equipment. While the clip plays, you can hear excerpts of what would be their new song, whose lyrics talk about how the love of their life arrived, a song in the voice of both. "Because he came into my life, the love of my life, I only asked for the one above but with you he went too far", goes the chorus.
 
Fans of this couple kept an eye on the release, taking the video to one million plays in the first two hours of its premiere. In the video you can see how Camilo caresses his wife's stomach and cries with joy when Evaluna shows him the positive pregnancy test.
 
The great news is announced by Evaluna when she sings: "Contigo ya no hay martes 13, prepara el cachete pa’ que te lo bese. Y es que lo bueno toma tiempo a veces, yo tuve que esperarte nueve meses" (Good things take time sometimes, I had to wait nine months for you). At the end of the phrase, the screen shows how Camilo is giving her a kiss on her belly, followed by several real images of the reactions of their family members when they got the news.

"Glory to God. TRIBUUU ARE GOING TO BE TIIIOOOOOSSS. The most beautiful news in the world. And joy is never complete until you share it with the people you love! With you. With LA TRIBU," the singer wrote in the video's comment box on YouTube.

'Índigo' was written by Camilo and his collaborator Édgar Barrera. The song is a retro-pop celebration of love, anticipation and the beginning of a new journey for the couple.
 
Like their previous videos 'Por Primera Vez', 'Favorito' and 'Vida de Rico', 'Indigo' is an intimate look at their relationship and the big news they are sharing with La Tribu.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Camilo
EVALUNA
music

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Photo: The Marías, Atlantic Recording Company
Three music videos to consider today: Ricky Mendoza, Jenny69, and The Marías
Photos: Alexander Tamargo and John Parra/ Getty Images
Billboard and Facebook miniseries ‘12 Hours With…’ celebrates Latinx and Hispanic heritage, closing out Hispanic Heritage Month
Panamanian musician and politician, Ruben Blades. File image.
Rubén Blades sends a message of solidarity to the people of the Canary Islands
Maluma and Madonna are the cover of Rolling Stones magazine. Photo: Instagram
Maluma and Madonna grace the cover of Rolling Stone
AL DIA News
AL DIA News