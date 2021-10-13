Camilo and Evaluna announce their pregnancy with new song

This Wednesday afternoon, Camilo and Evaluna surprised their followers with their latest release 'Indigo', where they revealed images giving the news to their family members of their first pregnancy.

The couple kept the news a secret for a long time and created a whole expectation campaign on social media with short, eye-catching videos using the song's chorus.

"Hello, we are Camilo and Evaluna. And in October there's new music", the two wrote on their Instagram accounts next to a video where they appear testing different music equipment. While the clip plays, you can hear excerpts of what would be their new song, whose lyrics talk about how the love of their life arrived, a song in the voice of both. "Because he came into my life, the love of my life, I only asked for the one above but with you he went too far", goes the chorus.