Camilo and Evaluna announce their pregnancy with new song

This Wednesday afternoon, Camilo and Evaluna surprised their followers with their latest release 'Indigo', where they revealed images giving the news to their family members of their first pregnancy.
The couple kept the news a secret for a long time and created a whole expectation campaign on social media with short, eye-catching videos using the song's chorus.
"Hello, we are Camilo and Evaluna. And in October there's new music", the two wrote on their Instagram accounts next to a video where they appear testing different music equipment. While the clip plays, you can hear excerpts of what would be their new song, whose lyrics talk about how the love of their life arrived, a song in the voice of both. "Because he came into my life, the love of my life, I only asked for the one above but with you he went too far", goes the chorus.
Fans of this couple kept an eye on the release, taking the video to one million plays in the first two hours of its premiere. In the video you can see how Camilo caresses his wife's stomach and cries with joy when Evaluna shows him the positive pregnancy test.
The great news is announced by Evaluna when she sings: "Contigo ya no hay martes 13, prepara el cachete pa’ que te lo bese. Y es que lo bueno toma tiempo a veces, yo tuve que esperarte nueve meses" (Good things take time sometimes, I had to wait nine months for you). At the end of the phrase, the screen shows how Camilo is giving her a kiss on her belly, followed by several real images of the reactions of their family members when they got the news.
"Glory to God. TRIBUUU ARE GOING TO BE TIIIOOOOOSSS. The most beautiful news in the world. And joy is never complete until you share it with the people you love! With you. With LA TRIBU," the singer wrote in the video's comment box on YouTube.
'Índigo' was written by Camilo and his collaborator Édgar Barrera. The song is a retro-pop celebration of love, anticipation and the beginning of a new journey for the couple.
Like their previous videos 'Por Primera Vez', 'Favorito' and 'Vida de Rico', 'Indigo' is an intimate look at their relationship and the big news they are sharing with La Tribu.
Please tell us what you think about this story