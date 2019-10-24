The “Calma” after the hurricane: Pedro Capo's hit is the "unofficial" Washington Nationals' anthem

Swimming in the Caribbean, having a beer while walking on the beach... Oh, what a dream! Things that keep up the spirit. Two years have passed since the deadly tropical cyclone hit Puerto Rico, leaving more than 1,400 dead people on the island and countless damages and deaths throughout the northwest Caribbean. And although it's often said that singing lifts the spirits, Puerto Ricans have a hard time remembering better times.

For that reason, Capó came to bring the “Calma."

The catchy song has had a huge success, it has appeared at the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked as one of the main hits in many countries. And now, it has become the unofficial Washington Nationals baseball team's anthem.

"Calma" for getting the victory

This is how the Nats celebrated their wins, with a rain of beer and a video series that soon went viral and had as its protagonist the second batter, Brian Dozier, a southerner player in love with Hispanic rhythms with an arm as good as his hips.

"We have some Latinos obviously on the team, and so they let me know the number ones out and stuff, the best songs to dance to listen to. And so I just go and try to learn it, and you learn words through that way," tells Dozier to The Washington Post.

In fact, it was Pitcher Aníbal Sánchez who showed “Calm” to the baseball player during a flight. Since then, teammates have posted videos on Instagram where a funny Dozier chants Capo's song at parties and even on team trips.

“The Latino players brought that energy, and we liked it and kept doing it,” center fielder Victor Robles says, and adds. “(The reggaeton) is a type of music, you know, of a lot of movement. That’s why we like to listen to it, because it energizes us.”

And the pitcher Roenis Elías assures:

“Even non-Latinos are now dancing and enjoying it. Since they see we like it, I think they feel the same way. … We’re a family, and we’re all trying to do the same thing.”

Although other team members don't share their passion for Hispanic rhythms and don't understand the meaning of the lyrics - Dozier, for his part, studied Spanish - they support their teammate when bringing music and fun to the field.

And sometimes, because of the fury of victory, they pick up a "Spanglish" chatter, like Justin Bieber singing "Despacito" in a club, remember? - or what is the same: "Dorito, abba, abba", which was really what he said.

Nostalgia from Puerto Rico

After the release of "Calma" in June last year, the Puerto Rican Farruko joined Capó in a contagious collaboration that took them to the top 10 of the Billboard’s Hot Latino.

“Farruko sent me a message through Instagram and said to me:“ I have connected with the song, Puerto Ricans like me who live outside the island, that nostalgia. I would like to be part of this. I think we can do something very special,” explained the artist in an interview with Billboard.

All was left was a little bit of Alicia Keys to turn the song into a symbol of the mixture of cultures and languages in the U.S.

“Latinos are at the top right now. We were in Europe and all the music you heard was Latin. We have always made good cultural contributions, music is no exception. And also, the way it is consumed today through digital platforms has broken the language barrier. I feel very happy to participate in this movement," summarized Pedro Capó

A baseball team like the Nationals celebrating its strikes with a “medalla bien fría, pa’ bajar la sequía” ("very cold medal, to reduce the drought") is another conquest of Latin music.