Billboard and Facebook miniseries ‘12 Hours With…’ celebrates Latinx and Hispanic heritage, closing out Hispanic Heritage Month

12 Hours With…, a new miniseries, was launched last week on Facebook Watch in collaboration with Billboard.

The series aims to promote Latinx and Hispanic heritage, as Hispanic Heritage Month concludes.

The first episode was released last week, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, and featured Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma.

Following episodes will star artists Anitta, Prince Royce, and Mariah Angeliq. Anitta’s episode is also out now, with the latter two premiering on Oct. 14 and 15.

The intention of the series is to highlight the accomplishments of four artists, and show viewers what it means to represent your country and culture.

Maluma’s way

The first 12 Hours With… episode begins with a warming jest from Maluma, before delving into his experience preparing for his first tour since March 2020. The viewer is then given a look into his rehearsal process.

“I’m here to represent my culture. I’m here to represent my country, Colombia, and of course the Latin culture around the world,” said Maluma in the episode.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re from Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador… we have to support each other, and that’s a beautiful message that we should give to the world. To have more compassion with each other,” he continued.

The episode also takes a look at Maluma’s commitment to family, explaining how his stage name developed from the first letters of his mother, father, and sister’s names.

Maluma walks through his own introductions to music, and how his pursuit of a notable career was based in a desire to present the best life possible for his family.

Maluma’s episode concludes with a showcase of his return to touring.

Anitta’s aspirations

12 Hours With…’s second episode details Brazilian singer Anitta’s creative output. The artist begins by laying out her sonic and personal definitions of Brazilian funk.

“Being Latina, and plus being Brazilian, made me creative, made me strong, powerful,” says Anitta in her episode.

Anitta was born in Rio, where she began singing at 17 in community areas and in the favelas. She grew her career from there, gaining a more widespread audience over time.

The episode also welcomes Anitta’s mother, who the artist believes keeps her grounded with her humbleness and ability to welcome simplicity.

Similar to Maluma’s episode, Anitta’s ends with a concert, depicting issues Anitta’s crew had during rehearsals due to lightning storms, and the anxiety Anitta had over the personal importance the show held for her.

“I have people from Brazil who follow me for years and years. I have new audience that just heard ‘Girl From Rio,’ and new ones that are in English. I have [a] Latin audience that follow me since ‘Downtown,’ but they only know the Spanish songs,” said Anitta.

“I have females [fans]. I have the LGBTQ community that I love. They’re always very excited So it’s kinda crazy to do a concert, to do a show, thinking about all of this,” she continued.

Regardless of these anxieties, Anitta pulls out a performance with little to no issues.

The final two episodes of 12 Hours With… will air Oct. 14 and 15 both at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.