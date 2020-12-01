Bad Bunny’s quarantine creativity continues with another album
Bad Bunny released his third album of 2020, El Último Tour Del Mundo, on Nov. 27.
Despite the tragedy that’s been 2020, Bad Bunny has made it his year. He went above and beyond again on Nov. 27 and released his third album of the year during what feels like the end of the world.
El Último Tour Del Mundo, which translates to The Last Tour of the World, is not the party music fans have come to expect from Bad Bunny. Rather, it's sad. After he released YHLQMDLG, his song ‘<3’ said he would release another album nine months later, which would be his last before retiring.
Let’s hope for the fans (and the music industry in general) that prediction does not come true following the release of El Último Tour Del Mundo.
The surprise album dropped exactly at midnight on Nov. 27 after an unusual Thanksgiving for all involved.
Not long after the album’s release, Spotify crowned Bad Bunny as the most-streamed artist of the year, totaling 8.3 billion listens. Before the album drop, most of recent streams came from its lead single, ‘Dakiti, which also currently sits as the most streamed song in the world.
The album, contrary to Bad Bunny’s other projects, is deeper in emotion than past perreos. He told Billboard: “It’s completely different from YHLQMDLG. This is a more sentimental album, more chill, the kind of thing you can listen to in your room.”
In the interview, San Benito said he had the album ready for a while, but continued to feel like he was missing different songs. The 16-track album was worked on during quarantine, adding to a long list of creative gems that are a product of COVID-19’s shutdown.
For his English-speaking fans, he also said he has no intention of recording in English, though did not eliminate the possibility of one song entirely in the language.
He said he writes his songs and produces them in Spanish, and he won’t have “ideas and lyrics come to me in English.”
“I’ve said it from the onset. In the past, fans, even Latin fans, underestimated their Latin artists and felt that American artists were better. I never believed that. I always thought we were in the same level, and little by little people have realized that’s the case, and we’ve shown Latin music can go as far as any other,” said Bad Bunny.
El Último Tour Del Mundo is now available to stream on any music device and streaming platform. Prepare for a moment of sadness.
