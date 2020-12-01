Bad Bunny’s quarantine creativity continues with another album

Despite the tragedy that’s been 2020, Bad Bunny has made it his year. He went above and beyond again on Nov. 27 and released his third album of the year during what feels like the end of the world.

El Último Tour Del Mundo, which translates to The Last Tour of the World, is not the party music fans have come to expect from Bad Bunny. Rather, it's sad. After he released YHLQMDLG, his song ‘<3’ said he would release another album nine months later, which would be his last before retiring.

Let’s hope for the fans (and the music industry in general) that prediction does not come true following the release of El Último Tour Del Mundo.

The surprise album dropped exactly at midnight on Nov. 27 after an unusual Thanksgiving for all involved.