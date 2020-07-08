Bad Bunny makes Playboy history

On Tuesday July 7, Bad Bunny made Playboy history by being the first man to appear solo on the publication’s cover, with the exception of Playboy’s late founder, Hugh Hefner.

His photos were shot by photographer Stillz in Miami Florida, and they accompany the feature article “Bad Bunny is Not Playing God.”

He shows off his unique sense of style sporting lavish accessories and clothing, such as a gold Versace toga, a crown of chains and laurels, and intricate nail art. His lips are even decorated with tiny Playboy bunnies.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican trap artist is known for his bold defiance of masculine fashion norms, especially within the Latino community.

He offers up a different way of existing and expressing oneself as a Latino cisgender man. He often wears nail polish, short-shorts, colorful suits, skirts and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Bad Bunny does more than just dress in a way that sparks much needed conversation, he also participates in social movements. He stands up for the transgender community, and Black Lives Matter.

In the article, he talks about the success of his most recent album, love, sex, and misogyny.

“I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities,” he said.

His album, Yo Haga Que Me Da La Gana (I Do Whatever I Want) reached No. 2 on the U.S Billboard Chart, and became the highest charting Spanish-language album, with many songs that tackle misogyny.

“The music industry and society in general (treat women) like they're nothing. Women are human beings and deserve respect and the same treatment as anybody else," he said.

Bad Bunny simply wants to stand up for all those who are silenced and marginalized and make everyone feel included.

“I've been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaetón,” he said.