Bad Bunny honors Hurricane Maria victims with surprise concert in New York City

Bad Bunny honors Hurricane Maria victims with surprise concert in New York City

Bad Bunny made waves with his first live concert during the Coronavirus pandemic on a flatbed truck touring the Big Apple.

by maritzaz
 09/21/2020 - 17:45
in
By Maritza Zuluaga
September 21, 2020

In 2020, everything is virtual, including concerts. But over the weekend, down the streets of New York on the South Bronx’s Grand Concourse Avenue, came a subway-style truck and on top of it, Bad Bunny performing hits from his most recent album, YHLQMDLG.

The ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ rapper made history while dodging traffic lights, bridges and stopping New York City traffic.

And in true Bad Bunny style, his stunt was not without purpose. The performance was not only during Hispanic Heritage Month, but on the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which devastated the small island. 

In the second part of his set, he shined a light on P.R., and how it is still recovering from the natural disaster. In September of 2017, the category 5 storm took an estimated 4,600 lives and caused over $43 billion dollars in damages, as well as leaving many displaced, without electricity, and food shortages, for months. 

To this day, barely any aid has been provided in the storm’s aftermath.

In the middle of the Bronx, which has the biggest Puerto Rican population in the United States, he took a moment to urge attendees to look to the future with positivity amid troubling times. 

“With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming,” said Bad Bunny. “I know we are going through very difficult times, but I have hope that people are doing things with their heart, spirit, faith and hope, we're going to move forward."

Jesus Lara, the president of radio at Univision also added some context to Bad Bunny’s spur of the moment tour of NYC. 

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community's resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria,” he said.”

Bad Bunny closed the show outside of Harlem Hospital, where he honored frontline workers that have battled the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city,” he closed.

 

