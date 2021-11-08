Who is Kamal Ranadive? Google doodle tribute

104 years ago (November 8, 1917), Kamal Ranadive, a world renowned biologist known for her research to treat cancer, was born in India.

Ranadive, to whom the Google doodle pays well-deserved tribute today, studied Botany and Zoology at Fergusson College, where he received a Bachelor of Science with honors in 1934 and then a Master's degree from the Pune School of Agriculture. She was always considered an extraordinary student.

Women in science

Upon her return to India, after having studied in the United States, she became a fierce activist to seek a more equitable society in which women were involved in science, founding the Association of Indian Women Scientists. In addition, she began her very useful and innovative research on cancer, creating in the 1960s the first tissue culture research laboratory at the Cancer Research Center of India, ICRC, in the former Bombay, now known as Mumbai.

In this same city, Ranadive worked as a researcher at the Tata Memorial Hospital, to later obtain a postdoctoral fellowship that would lead her to work in the laboratory of the Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, in collaboration with George Gey, famous for his innovation of the line HeLa cell.

Forerunner in tissue culture

Back in India, the biologist returned to the ICRC to serve as Senior Research Officer, where her participation was instrumental in the development of the Experimental Biology Laboratory and the Tissue Culture Laboratory. Then, between 1966 and 1970, she was appointed as Acting Director of this scientific research center, where in the early 1960s she had developed tissue culture media and reagents, as well as new research units in cell biology, immunology and carcinogenesis.

Kamal Ranadive led, in large part, the road to the evolution of the leprosy vaccine, as a result of her basic research on bacteria, as well as having found the link that was established between cancer susceptibility and its relationship with hormones and tumor viruses.

The Indian biologist, who in 1945 had correlated breast cancer with genetic factors, as well as with maternity and histological structure, among other factors, is especially recognized for her collection of data related to the nutritional status of tribal children. Similarly, her effort to advise women from rural villages on health and medical care issues was recognized at the time with support from the government through the Association of Indian Women.