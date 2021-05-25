I was a Nurse— also a Journalist, Essayist, Poet | OP-ED

I knew the story because Dean Antonia Villarruel, the leader in charge of the number one School of Nursing in U.S., located here in Philadelphia, told me years ago about it in a Roundtable conversation in AL DÍA’s office on Market Street, not far away from Penn’s Ivy League campus.

She shared with me how the man who wrote “Leaves of Grass,”, the book of Poetry written in North America for the ages, and for the whole globe — that generations have read for the past 140 years in all the languages of this rich and beautiful universe — was also a humble nurse, tending to the wounded, dying and suffering during the most devastating armed conflict this great country of ours has endured.

His compassion led him to meet thousands of sick or wounded soldiers — from the North, and also from the South — during an internal armed conflict that left almost 100,000 human beings maimed in the carnage of battle. Here, in nearby Gettysburg, was the bloodiest of all confrontations.

More than 53,000 people were killed in only three days, with men facing each other face-to-face in hand-to-hand combat, and with bayonets in tow, that left more dead bodies in one square mile than the number of those killed in Vietnam over almost 10 years in the 60s.

In his Gettysburg address, President Abraham Lincoln, elevated the human confrontation to an eternal epic battle for freedom, where the government of the People, by the People and for the People “doesn’t perish from the face of the Earth.”

This week, we are celebrating #ALDÍATopNurses, an annual event we have been hosting for the past three years, taking our heroes, and more frequently heroines, of the nursing profession — Whitman’s profession, the resident of Camden who was also a journalist, essayist and poet.

We salute you, Nurses, and take our hats off our heads in your honor. Keep up the good work!