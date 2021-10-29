Top five Latin horror movies you can't miss this Halloween

In the Latin American oral tradition, audiences find many scenes of fear and terror, which has turned us into great consumers of horror movies. According to author Marcella Ochoa, "despite the fact Latinos make up more than 50% of the box office in horror movies [in the United States], our stories were rarely reflected in those productions."

But this fondness for horror stories does not translate into film production, and despite many of the stories told are part of our own myths and legends, the teams putting them together are not always made up of Latino directors or screenwriters.

For this Halloween, we present five horror stories that you can find on Netflix and that have been made by Latinos who tell those stories that passed from generation to generation in our territories and that were transformed into audiovisual products to reach more people.

Secreto Matusita (Peru)

This movie tells the experience of a film crew that disappears after trying to film inside a haunted house, directed by Dorian Fernández-Moris.

México Bárbaro (Mexico)

This is a terrifying anthology composed of eight stories about goblins, Mayan demons and other fantastic creatures, directed by Isaac Ezban, Laurette Flores Bornn, Jorge Michel Grau, Ulises Guzman, Edgar Nito, Lex Ortega, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Aaron Soto.

Path (Chile)

This film, directed by Lucio A. Rojas, shows how a fun trip turns fatal when a family kidnaps the main character and her companions.

Diário de um Exorcista - Zero (Brasil)

Directed by Renato Siqueira, this tells the story of Lucas Vidal who, after suffering a family trauma, becomes a priest to fight against evil. An exorcism brings him face to face with the devil himself.

White Coffin (Argentina)

The suspenseful film directed by Daniel de la Vega tells a horrifying story that no mother would want to experience firsthand. A woman comes to the rescue of her daughter after a truck driver kidnaps her. It stars Julieta Cardinali, Eleonora Wexler and Rafael Ferro.