The second season of 'Gentefied' drops its first teaser trailer

Last February, Gentefied premiered on Netflix and its reception was overwhelmingly positive. On Nov. 10, 2021, the Morales family and their friends return to the streaming platform to continue shaking things up in their neighborhood. The series follows a family and their Latino friends living in Los Angeles during their personal and collective quest for the American dream.

Netflix just released the trailer for season two and apparently, there's a lot of catching up to do in the lives of the characters. The Morales cousins return to fight and keep their Grandfather Pops from being deported to Mexico, and will face a myriad of problems.

In the teaser, Pops is now free and is mounting a fight to stay in the United States with the help of his social media followers and his lawyer, Melinna Barragan. In his reunion with his partner, Lupe, they wait for his late wife's 'approval' so they can take their relationship to the next level.

But this is not the only love story.

Meanwhile, Chris, the family chef, meets Sarai, a strong Latina who runs her own food truck. Ana also continues to mend her broken heart after her breakup with Yessika, but with a new illusion.

Gentefied is a series made by Latinos for Latinos, to tell the stories and experiences of migration, discrimination from the protagonists. Executive producers are Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chavez, Charles D. King, MACRO's Marta Fernandez, Take Fountain's America Ferrera, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth and Yellow Brick Road's Teri Weinberg.