Netflix premieres the second season of 'Gentefied'.

The streaming platform premiered a new season of the bilingual series directed by America Ferrera. The story, written by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, follows three Mexican-American cousins in search of the American dream and as they struggle to maintain life in their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family's taco store, amid the threat of gentrification.

In this second season, in addition to the original cast, including Karrie Martin Lachney, Joaquin Cossio, Annie Gonzalez and Carlos Santos, actors such as Eva Longoria and Ugly Betty's Chris Gorham will make special appearances.