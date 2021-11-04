Netflix premieres the second season of 'Gentefied'.
With this new season, the creators hope to establish themselves as a story with a U.S. Hispanic aesthetic.
The streaming platform premiered a new season of the bilingual series directed by America Ferrera. The story, written by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, follows three Mexican-American cousins in search of the American dream and as they struggle to maintain life in their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family's taco store, amid the threat of gentrification.
In this second season, in addition to the original cast, including Karrie Martin Lachney, Joaquin Cossio, Annie Gonzalez and Carlos Santos, actors such as Eva Longoria and Ugly Betty's Chris Gorham will make special appearances.
The premiere event was held at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, one of Los Angeles' newest culinary markets based on the concept of small, containerized restaurants. While not the first place with the container concept, it does have the distinction of being an artisan food hall interested in bringing creative and innovative culinary experiences to the market that help build community in Montebello.
Its mission is to promote community and economic development through entrepreneurship while helping aspiring restaurateurs of color overcome barriers to become successful restaurant owners with a one-of-a-kind incubator program.
In the new season of Gentefied, the Morales cousins fight alongside Pop in their uphill battle to stay in the country, while dealing with new love, new babies, separated parents and finding Bad Bunny at a Halloween party, all amidst the stress of the possible loss of their taco restaurant, Mama Fina.
Gentefied is the first Spanglish series from Netflix, the platform that already has 214 million users in 190 countries, and its first season received good reviews for the story and the reflection of the large Latino community in California.
Please tell us what you think about this story