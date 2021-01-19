Netflix is looking for Latinx talent

The first 2021 Inclusion Report by the Netflix platform revealed that currently only 8% of its workers are part of the Latino community. In response, the platform has set goal to improving the figure.

Netflix has been working internally in terms of representation and inclusion as part of its content policy, but also integrating it into its work culture.

The company's report released, this week, analyzes the hiring and promotion rates of minority groups, showing that women make up almost half of its workforce (47.1%), even at the leadership level, while 46.4% of its U.S. employees are people from one or more underrepresented racial and/or ethnic backgrounds.

However, reviewing the data by ethnicity and origin, the platform recognized that they still have a long way to go to achieve greater inclusion and representation of the Latino community in the company.

Latin America is the largest and most important region for the platform outside the United States, so the streaming giant has a major need to generate inclusion strategies.

"I believe that if we ever want to realize our ambitions around the world, we have to tell stories that reflect the population," said Netflix CEO and content director Ted Sarandos.

Netflix's work culture is an example of inclusion and representation for many companies worldwide, but it is still a work in progress.

The content generated for the representation of the Latino community should stop reproducing negative stereotypes that affect our portrayal or perpetuate ideas that we try to get rid of.

The strategy of inclusion within its management, technical team and content development teams will allow for fewer stories or roles we always see on the screen such as Latino criminals, drug dealers or the Latino woman limited to being the sex symbol.

What stories about the Latino community will Netflix tell us this year? That's yet to be seen.