'Dedicada a mi Ex,' The First Ecuadorian Film to Conquer Netflix

Last Friday, Dedicada a mi ex became the first Ecuadorian film to reach Netflix, the great global streaming platform.

It has become a trend and the most-watched movie in countries like Peru in just a few days, recreating the success it had in theaters in its premiere in Ecuador in 2019.

The big platforms and the news channels seem decided to diversify their catalog, taking into account the Latino audience's growth. It's not surprising then that they bet on the purchase of a film that, being profoundly Latin American, presents such a fresh and Hollywood style editing, full of special effects and transitions typical of YouTubers.

The film was directed by Jorge Ulloa, with performances by Raúl Santana, Nataly Valencia and Biassini Segura and appearances by Latin youtubers such as Werevertumorro, Luisito Comunica, Mox, Fernanfloo and Iván Marín.

The story follows young Ariel, who sees his girlfriend leaving for an internship in Europe and must raise money to visit her, so he decides to put together a group to win a band competition.

When it was released two years ago, it became the highest-grossing film in Ecuadorian cinema with 320,000 spectators.

The film is co-produced by Touché Films and Dynamo (Colombia) but the genesis of the project is found in the comedy channel Enchufe.tv that was born on Youtube by a group of Ecuadorian students.

They were generating content until major production companies contacted them. To celebrate the milestone this Friday, they posted a sketch on their channel called Netflix&Chill. They are currently working with Ecuavisa, Comedy Central, and Estrella TV.

For the film to reach these new heights, Touché Films, which has bet on other products on streaming platforms such as Mortal Glitch, allied with Sony Pictures for its distribution in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia Mexico.

About all this expansion, the director adds that "being the first Ecuadorian film on Netflix, gives a second life to this project, where it will find new audiences and territories. The goal of a content, which has so much love and work behind it, is that it reaches as many people as possible".

A tale of love and laughter with a story of entrepreneurship among friends behind that proves in any case that the Latino proposals do not lack anything except a fair distribution.