Together? Rosalía and Bad Bunny on SNL drive their fans crazy

Bad Bunny and Rosalía can't stop shocking their fans! A few days ago, Benito and the Catalan singer's fans were thrilled with the video of their new song together, 'La Noche de Anoche.' Not only because it was a long-awaited collaboration but also because the song and the romantic video clip made fans curious about a possible relationship between the two artists.

Last Saturday, the Puerto Rican singer made his first appearance on the legendary TV show Saturday Night Live, where he participated in two sketches with the show's cast and guest artists. In addition, Rosalia made a surprise appearance to perform with the reguetonero, the song they released just a week ago.

The performance was charged with a romantic air just like the music video, and they had a very close moment of kissing. Hence, fans quickly talked about the sexual tension between the artists, even comparing it to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the Oscars.

Diablos @sanbenito y @rosalia. Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper empezaron con menos pic.twitter.com/fBgvx1nNhK

But isn't it part of the job of artists to excite and generate credible performances?

The reality is that the artist has been in a three-year relationship with Puerto Rican model and influencer Gabriela Berlingeri and that despite rumors and fans' expectations, Rosalía and Bad Bunny (and their teams) are doing a great marketing job to promote the reguetonero's new album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

As expected, memes about Bad Bunny's girlfriend's possible jealousy also flooded the networks, and we love to generate soap opera rivalries.

How will this story continue?