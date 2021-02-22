Advertisement

Together? Rosalía and Bad Bunny on SNL drive their fans crazy

Rosalía & Bad Bunny on SNL performing "La noche de anoche". Photo By Will Heath/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images.

Rosalía & Bad Bunny on SNL performing "La noche de anoche". Photo By Will Heath/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images.

Together? Rosalía and Bad Bunny on SNL drive their fans crazy

After the romantic music video for 'La Noche de Anoche,' the chemistry between Rosalía and Bad Bunny is a done deal. Is there anything we don't know?

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 02/22/2021 - 08:22
in
Rosalía & Bad Bunny on SNL performing "La noche de anoche". Photo By Will Heath/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images.
Rosalía & Bad Bunny on SNL performing "La noche de anoche". Photo By Will Heath/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
February 22, 2021

Bad Bunny and Rosalía can't stop shocking their fans! A few days ago, Benito and the Catalan singer's fans were thrilled with the video of their new song together, 'La Noche de Anoche.' Not only because it was a long-awaited collaboration but also because the song and the romantic video clip made fans curious about a possible relationship between the two artists.

Last Saturday, the Puerto Rican singer made his first appearance on the legendary TV show Saturday Night Live, where he participated in two sketches with the show's cast and guest artists. In addition, Rosalia made a surprise appearance to perform with the reguetonero, the song they released just a week ago.

The performance was charged with a romantic air just like the music video, and they had a very close moment of kissing. Hence, fans quickly talked about the sexual tension between the artists, even comparing it to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the Oscars.

Diablos @sanbenito y @rosalia. Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper empezaron con menos pic.twitter.com/fBgvx1nNhK

But isn't it part of the job of artists to excite and generate credible performances?

The reality is that the artist has been in a three-year relationship with Puerto Rican model and influencer  Gabriela Berlingeri and that despite rumors and fans' expectations, Rosalía and Bad Bunny (and their teams) are doing a great marketing job to promote the reguetonero's new album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

As expected, memes about Bad Bunny's girlfriend's possible jealousy also flooded the networks, and we love to generate soap opera rivalries.

How will this story continue?

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Rosalía
Bad Bunny
SNL

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

The evening featured new songs and great tributes to masters such as Armando Manzanero and Johnny Pacheco. PHOTOGRAPHY: Rodrigo Varela.
The triumphs at the historic night of the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards
Camilo jumped to the scene the year after participating in the Colombian X Factor in 2007. PHOTOGRAPHY: La República
Camilo's "sex free" reggaeton: recipe for success or divine miracle?
"M-pop is a mix of all the music we've listened to our whole lives [...] We want to mix it with this whole globalized world." AQUIHAYAQUIHAY. Photo: El Timbre Suena 
AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, The Mexican Group Breaking With The 'Boy Band' Concept
Anitta, photo de Instagram
Anitta celebrates Brazil's Carnaval with a virtual concert
AL DIA News
AL DIA News