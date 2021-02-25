Kali Uchis' 'Telepatía' became a worldwide hit

Kali Uchis' song "Telepatía" has taken off globally this week and has entered Spotify's viral charts in 66 countries and the top songs charts in 32 countries.

It has become #8 on the global viral chart and #22 on the platform's global top songs chart and is also climbing on Apple Music.

Kali Uchis debuted in 2018 and became famous for her particular musical style and sensuality.

The Grammy and Latin Gramm nominated, Colombian-American singer has positioned herself on these charts thanks to the viral power of TikTok. "Telepathy" has 26 million global streams, with more than 2 million streams per day in the last two days.

But Kali Uchis is transforming the viral success of her song into sales and streaming. On this week's Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, "Telepatía" debuted at number 10, marking her first top 10 hit on the chart.

The track is from Uchis' second studio album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, her first Spanish-language album, which includes the singles "La Luz" with Jhay Cortez and "Aquí Yo Mando" with Rico Nasty and appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jowell & Randy.

"His second album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, sung for the first time almost entirely in Spanish, is a soulful devotion to the genres he loved growing up in the U.S. and Colombia," states NPR.

The Spanglish song is about keeping a long-distance love affair alive. Super timely considering the social distancing we are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.