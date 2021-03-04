Ángela Torres, the new 'Niña del Fuego'

A poster of the Argentine classic La niña del Fuego (1952) is pinned on the wall, while in the heat of the flames, half a century later, the granddaughter of the actress spreads the heat under those flames, wiggling sensually and with dozens of sonorous techniques through her flamboyant voice.

The new EP by Argentine actress and singer Ángela Torres, also called La niña del Fuego, works as the origin of a new and powerful musical identity and a meta-referential game.

If in the black and white classic a young Andalusian girl traveled to Buenos Aires to succeed as an artist, here we find that a young girl from Buenos Aires has traveled south and then to Spain to become a trend.

It seems that Ángela Torres has availed herself of the production and editing skills of Alizzz, who has previously worked with Rosalía and C. Tangana on new fusions. Tangana in new musical fusions to demonstrate that there are many ways to combine flamenco and modern rap.

Specifically from Trap, with the autotune deforming her tones as a trademark of the house. She relegates the Andalusian sound to the beat or the chorus while she can dedicate the harmonies to demonstrate that she can rap, let the melodies be transformed by autotune or dance divinely.

Six tracks in which the young woman demonstrates as a team that the fusion between Latin and European can be stretched even further, precisely by adding to the sum pure Atlanta sound.

The result maintains its Latin essence but with a format for the zoomer generation of pure actuality.

According to reports, the artist traveled first as a backpacker in the south of the country and then went to Spain for two months to record the album.

The truth is that it must not have been easy to manage the ecstasy of family influences, from her parents Gloria Carrá and Marcelo Torres, her uncle Diego Torres and her also a well-known grandmother who died when she was only four years old.

However, listening to the album shows a distilled resolve that pays homage to her roots while updating and empowering Lolita's Andalusian streaks: "I listened to La Niña de Fuego during the whole trip, and I went crazy."

Ángela Torres has also declared that "it seems surreal and sounds cliché, but it's been my dream since I was born" and that "I always had a magical relationship with my grandmother, so I thought surely some date was going to get me off... [...] That's where the six songs came from I mean, it's all blessed by my grandmother".