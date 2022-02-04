Iron Chef Jose Garces to expand Buena Onda to Main Line, Rittenhouse Square locations

Buena Onda, Iron Chef Jose Garces’ famed taqueria inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, will soon have two new locations in Center City Philadelphia and the Main Line.

The new locations are scheduled to open in early to late spring, and will be located in the Rittenhouse neighborhood, at 114 S. 20th Street and in Radnor, at 200 Radnor Chester Rd.

Both locations will offer Buena’s signature dishes, which included environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many others. Drinks include margaritas, beer, wine, sangria, soda and more.

“I've always loved the ocean, the sea air, the beach lifestyle. Whether it was spending time on the Pacific Coast of Ecuador, or the Jersey Shore,” said Chef Garces in a statement. “These elements come together using the Buena Onda taqueria model as the vehicle to convey good vibes.”

All new locations will feature alcoholic beverages, but without a physical bar. The emphasis will be on cans and bottles, including Buena Onda branded Margaritas in a variety of flavors, including classic, strawberry, prickly pear and more.

The Radnor location will feature 2,000 square feet of space, which includes 46 indoor seats and 6 outdoor seats.

“The current take-out culture mixed with the ongoing environment of working from home has made this the perfect time to expand and bring Buena Onda to the Main Line,” said Garces. “The Radnor location was attractive to us for the premium quality of neighboring restaurants, and I’m thrilled to introduce Buena Onda into this dynamic market.”

The Rittenhouse location will offer 1,700 square feet of space, with indoor seating available for 24 people. Outdoor seating will also be available during the warmer weather months. It will take over the former home of Tinto Pintxo, Garces’ Basque-inspired restaurant, which rebranded during the pandemic and reopened in spring 2021 with a strong focus on retail winer offering.

A new location for Tinto Pintxo will be announced in fall 2022 with an updated concept.

Buena Onda first opened its doors in 2015, and its original location is in the Fairmount neighborhood at 1901 Callowhill Street. As part of the expansion, this location will see a refresh in its own right, including a stronger nod to beachside surf shacks, dune fencing, an authentic boardwalk feel and “endless summer” vibes.

This new expansion is part of Garces’ larger national strategy to put a larger emphasis on the fast casual concept, including take-out and delivery.