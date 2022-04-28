Algoma Steel names Michael Garcia as its new CEO

Algoma Steel Group Inc., a leading Canadian company in the production of hot and cold rolled steel sheets and plates, announced that as of June 1, 2022, Michael García, member of the Latino Corporate Directors (LCDA), will assume as the new CEO after the retirement of Michael McQuade.

García, who will also join the board of directors of this firm, is a successful industrial business leader with extensive experience in public companies and a member of different boards.

Throughout his career, fueled by global experience accumulated in various countries and cultures, he has specialized in conceiving and leading corporate strategies through change that includes the empowerment of human talent.

“I am excited to announce Michael Garcia will be joining Algoma as Chief Executive Officer. He comes at the optimal time as we execute our transformation strategy. His deep industry expertise and world-class experience will amplify Algoma’s value proposition and we look to him to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders as we usher in a new era in steel,” said Andy Harshaw, Chairman of the Board.

Harshaw also highlighted the efforts of the previous CEO:

Mike McQuade has provided exemplary leadership through this transition period, taking Algoma from restructuring to a publicly listed company. He has set Algoma on secure footing as the company advances its sustainability agenda and embarks on its transformation to electric arc steelmaking.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of both hot and cold rolled steel products, including sheet and plate.

Algoma's diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-focused product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense and manufacturing sectors.

“Our customer focus, growing capability and courage to meet the industry’s challenges head-on position us firmly as your partner in steel,” it is highlighted on its website.

Michael Garcia's Career

Garcia's resume, who has a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master's in Business Administration from Harvard University, highlights his time as a senior executive for various well-known companies, among which Alcoa Inc., Gerdau Ameristeel Inc., Evraz Inc./Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium Co., Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Domtar Inc. and Alliant Energy Inc., stand out.