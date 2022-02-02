New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce appoints Andréa M. Garcia as first Hispanic Woman to its Board of Directors

Andréa M. Garcia serves as the managing partner and co-owner of Comms/Nation, a LGBTBE certified public relations and graphics design agency located in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Garcia has recently announced a new role in addition to this one: a member of the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce (NJPCC)’s Board of Directors. She will also serve as the Chamber’s volunteer Vice President of Marketing.

The NJPCC — formerly known as the NJ LGBT Chamber of Commerce — announced Garcia’s addition late last month.

Garcia will now be working to develop statewide communications strategies in an effort to raise awareness and support for NJ’s LGBT business network.

During the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)’s annual flagship conference, Garcia realized the potential for economic growth within New Jersey’s LGBTQ+ community.

“The LGBT community are early-adopters who transcend the spectrum of diversity. They are driving the future of identity and are an economic force that must be nurtured. We truly have a chance to help shape New Jersey’s local economy — I’m very proud to give back to my community,” says Garcia.

Garcia has decades of award-winning experience on her resume. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a minor in Anthropology from Franklin Pierce University.

She studied philosophy in Athens, Greece and international relations at the Hellenic American University.

Garcia is an alumna and scholarship recipient of both the Rising Tide Capital’s Entrepreneurship Program and the Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship Corporation, two noted New Jersey nonprofits and entrepreneurship programs.

Both programs are dedicated to serving new business owners in underserved communities.

Stephen P. Blazejewski, president of the NJPCC since 2021, was instrumental in bringing Garcia to the Board of Directors.

“We want to show that through hard work and dedication, dreams are possible and goals are reachable. And, we know that with Andréa on our team, we are in great hands,” said Blazejewski.

Garcia has also gained certification in Mental Health First Aid, as certified by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.