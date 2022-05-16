MetLife Foundation allocates new funding for creatives from diverse communities

The MetLife Foundation, an initiative of the leading financial services company MetLife, which works with nonprofit organizations to support low- and moderate-income communities around the world, announced a major donation to programs that support diverse young artists from low-income populations.

The resources, obtained thanks to the sale of three iconic murals that adorned the MetLife headquarters, add up to $1,875,000 that will be distributed equally among three programs based in New York.

The Murals

The famous large-scale murals, made by the painter and illustrator N.C. Wyeth at the request of MetLife in 1940, destined to decorate the walls of the headquarters of this firm located on One Madison Avenue, constituted what would be an ambitious collection entitled, The New England Series.

This work would be Wyeth's last commission before he died in 1945, at which time his son Andrew and son-in-law John McCoy took over the project.

“Three of the murals – The Coming of the Mayflower (N.C. Wyeth), The Return of the Mayflower (N.C. Wyeth), and Fishermen in a Dory (Andrew Wyeth and John McCoy) – recently sold for $1.875 million, and MetLife Foundation will direct the funds to three New York City-based organizations focused on nurturing the creative expression of underrepresented artists,” it is pointed out from MetLife.

Seeking to maintain their long-standing commitment to the arts and cultural community, these are the organizations benefiting from the resources, reaching students in all five boroughs of New York City with arts programming that might not otherwise be available to them:

$625,000 for the Lower Eastside Girls Club in support of its Alphabet City Art School, a multi-pronged visual arts program that includes art school classes and workshops, arts enrichment including mentorship programs, and community engagement.

$625,000 for the Harlem School of the Arts in support of free workshops, tuition assistance, and programs focused on painting, drawing, digital art design, and animation.

$625,000 for the Urban Arts Partnership in support of its School of Interactive Arts, which teaches students how to create their own video games using original elements of art, music, and storytelling.

“MetLife Foundation’s goal is to break down barriers and expand opportunity so that more people can pursue their dreams – and no one dreams bigger than young artists. These organizations do so much more than put paintbrushes in the hands of students. They give them a powerful platform to amplify their voices and use their creative gifts to positively impact the world,” said Mike Zarcone, executive vice president and head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and chairman of MetLife Foundation.

More about MetLife and the MetLife Foundation

MetLife, founded in 1868, is one of the world's leading financial services companies. Within its portfolio of products and services, the sale of insurance, life annuities, employee benefits and asset management, stands out.

It has operations in more than 40 markets worldwide and holds leadership positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

For its part, the MetLife Foundation, created to offer financial health solutions and build stronger communities, has worked to benefit more than 17 million low- and moderate-income people in at least 42 countries.

