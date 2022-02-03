Black and Latinx Community Control of Health group to host 3rd annual symposium

The community health group Black and Latinx Community Control of Health is seeking to bring awareness to the deadly health outcomes within Black and Latinx communities.

The group hopes to dismantle systems of racism, bias and discrimination that historically have harmed Black and Latinx communities, utilizing an understanding of health, healthcare, economics, social engagement, and spirituality to do so.

Another goal is the empowering of Black and Latinx community members, urging individuals to be the “voice and stewards of healthy choices and lifestyles for our communities.”

To advocate, the group will be holding their third annual symposium on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The group will explore the positive health outcomes of having Black and Latinx medical professionals present within their communities.

“This year's discussion focuses on the impact of white authority and decision making in health matters and on health outcomes for Black and Latinx communities,” said the group in a statement.

The Black and Latinx Community Control of Health was founded by members of the communities the group advocates for.

The group is composed of intergenerational Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ individuals and community members committed to “unapologetic work for self-determination.”

Symposium speakers will include a number of impactful and notable figures and leaders:

Keith Boykin , broadcaster, journalist, author, and political commentator

, broadcaster, journalist, author, and political commentator Sam Rivera , executive director of the New York Harm Reduction Educators and Washington Heights Corner Project

, executive director of the New York Harm Reduction Educators and Washington Heights Corner Project Ashley Coleman , director of GALAEI

, director of GALAEI Michael Chancley , social worker, educator, writer, HIV advocate, and communications manager for PrEP4All

, social worker, educator, writer, HIV advocate, and communications manager for PrEP4All Brandon Brooks , city research scientist for the NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene

, city research scientist for the NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Mike Hinson , president and COO of SELF, Inc.

, president and COO of SELF, Inc. Viviana Ortiz , Harm Reduction Coordinator, Prevention Point Inclusion Coordinator

, Harm Reduction Coordinator, Prevention Point Inclusion Coordinator Jose de Marco , founder of Black and Latinx Community Control of Health

, founder of Black and Latinx Community Control of Health Moses Santana; Terry Young; Jasymn Henderson and Kendall Stephens as well as Black and Latinx Community Control of Health members and supporters

The symposium will in part be held in commemoration of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and Black History Month by offering a space for this discussion.

Today, within Black and Brown communities, new cases of COVID-19 and HIV persist at higher rates than white communities.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic entering its second year—and the AIDS/HIV epidemics lasting for over four decades—both continue to wreak havoc on Black and Brown communities,” stated the group.

The symposium will be held remotely through Zoom, and will run from 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning until 3 p.m. EST.

The full schedule can be viewed below:

10:00 a.m. : Welcome by Founder Jose de Marco

: Welcome by Founder Jose de Marco 10:10 : Introduction of Speakers by Moderators Viviana Ortiz and Mike Hinson

: Introduction of Speakers by Moderators Viviana Ortiz and Mike Hinson 10:20 : Plenary Session featuring Keith Boykin, Brandon Brooks, Michael Chancley, Ashley Coleman and Sam Rivera.

: Plenary Session featuring Keith Boykin, Brandon Brooks, Michael Chancley, Ashley Coleman and Sam Rivera. 11:15 : Audience Questions

: Audience Questions 11:20 : Break and Opening of Book Signing Room

: Break and Opening of Book Signing Room 11:35 : Racism in HIV – Mike Hinson and Jose de Marco

: Racism in HIV – Mike Hinson and Jose de Marco 12:30 p.m. : Breakout Groups — Recognizing your power and privilege. Are you able to [consider] Power? Are you able to equitably share power? (Accomplice or Allies white attendees only) / What could community control of HIV look like? How do we get there? (Black and Latinx attendees only)

: Breakout Groups — Recognizing your power and privilege. Are you able to [consider] Power? Are you able to equitably share power? (Accomplice or Allies white attendees only) / What could community control of HIV look like? How do we get there? (Black and Latinx attendees only) 12:45 : Breakout groups reconvene and report back on ceding / equitable power sharing.

: Breakout groups reconvene and report back on ceding / equitable power sharing. 1:45 : Terry Young and Michael Chancley, Viviana Ortiz and Moses Santana, Jasymn Henderson and Kendall Stephens (Latinx Control; Transitioning While Black)

: Terry Young and Michael Chancley, Viviana Ortiz and Moses Santana, Jasymn Henderson and Kendall Stephens (Latinx Control; Transitioning While Black) 2:15 : Action Items and Next Steps

: Action Items and Next Steps 3:00: Symposium ends and social begins

The zoom link for the Black and Latinx Community Control of Health group's third annual symposium can be found here.

Attendees must register prior to the symposium.