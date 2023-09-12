LIVE STREAMING
U.S. Capitol.
Latinas excel in the federal government. Photo: Pixabay.

Federal Reserve confirmed the first Latina governor in its history

The Senate also appointed another Hispanic representative to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: LinkedIn of Vanessa N. Gonzalez.

GIFFORDS New VP

August 11th, 2023
Article
Photo: Twitter of Lina Hidalgo

Treating Mental Health

August 8th, 2023
Article
Photo: Office of the Governor

RIP Sheila Oliver

August 2nd, 2023
Article
NYC Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez is running for a second term. Photo: Office of NYC City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez’ Fight Continues

July 18th, 2023
Article
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) speaks during a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in 2020. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Two Latina Confirmations

July 12th, 2023
Article
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A Return for Flores?

July 11th, 2023
Article
Photo: Claudio Cruz/AFP via Getty Images.

Mexico’s first female Pres?

June 14th, 2023
Article
Erika Almirón's campaign launch. Left to right: State Representative Danilo Burgos, Council member Quetcy Lozada, Almirón, Maria Quiñones Sánchez. Photo: Carlos Nogueras / AL DÍA News

Latinas in Philly politics

May 25th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 12, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Colombian-American Adriana Kugler, World Bank economist and expert in labor and international economics, recently became the first Latina to join the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, an organization that has 109 years of history.

Sen. Bob Menéndez, Democrat for N.J., a senior member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, said in a speech shared by NBCNews:

It makes me especially proud that Kugler will finally bring the lived experience of being Latino in the United States to the Federal Reserve.

About Kugler

Kugler, 53, is a renowned expert on international labor and economics, as well as executive director of the World Bank group for the United States.

The official, who has a doctorate in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, was chief economist of the Department of Labor from Sep. 2011 to Jan. 2013, during the Obama administration.

Kugler has been highlighted for her research surrounding worker training in the U.S. and Colombia, and she recently focused it on the effects in the U.S. of the extension of unemployment benefits in recent years.

Her study found that extra help during the coronavirus pandemic helped people take more time to find jobs that fit their skills and qualifications, as well as to get better wages.

The Federal Reserve has more than a century of history. Photo: Manuel Velasco — Pixabay.
The Federal Reserve has more than a century of history. Photo: Manuel Velasco — Pixabay.

Menéndez highlighted how Kugler has shown that she will uphold the Fed's long legacy of independent decision-making, the kind of decisions that affect every community in the country.

Likewise, the Senator stressed that the absence of a Latino in the century-old history of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve is an "affront" to the 62 million Hispanics in the country and is not in tune with the economic contribution of Latinos, a figure surrounding the 3 billion dollars. 

“It violates the idea that the hopes and dreams of Latinos are essential to America. Never again should a Latino or Latina wonder if they can rise from humble beginnings to hold seats of power,” stressed Menéndez.

Latina confirmation at the FCC

Senate also confirmed Anna Gómez to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

"Ms. Gomez is an exceptional nominee with considerable telecom experience and broad support from groups on both sides of the aisle,” pointed out on the Senate floor Charles Schumer, Democrat, N.Y., Senate Majority Leader.

Following a 55-43 vote, Gómez, who is a telecommunications attorney with extensive experience in domestic and international communications law and policy, will be the first Latina on the commission in more than 20 years.

"Thank you to President Biden for nominating me to the Federal Communications Commission and to the Senate for confirming me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve," posted Gómez on her LinkedIn profile.

Gómez, who has held various positions at the FCC, was born in Orlando, Florida, and spent her childhood in Bogotá, Colombia, until her family moved to New Jersey. She attended Pennsylvania State University and George Washington University Law School.

"Another glass ceiling broken. And these are so important to getting a full, diverse view on important governing agencies like the Fed, like the FCC,” highlighted Schumer. 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link