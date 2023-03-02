Western Union expands service to send money from the United States to Cuba

The digital financial services, payments and cross-border and inter-currency money movements company, recently announced the expansion of its pilot program that provides money transfer services to the island.

The initial testing phase of this service, announced on January 4, included shipping from a select group of U.S. retailers in the Miami metropolitan area.

In addition to making its services available through WesternUnion.com digital delivery and the Western Union mobile app, the pilot program is currently available in more than 4,400 retail stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The list of current U.S. retail locations participating in the pilot program can be found online by clicking here.

Strategic alliance

Currently, people who need it can send money from the U.S. to recipients who have bank and debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A., and Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec).

To process transactions to Cuba, Western Union signed an agreement with Orbit S.A., a government company created last year and which received authorization from the Central Bank of Cuba in February 2022 to act as a non-bank financial institution to serve as a processor of transactions between Western Union and the island banks.

The Cuban firm, which during 2022 managed remittances to the country from Europe and Canada, will expand its remittance operations to Cuba from the U.S., a service that had been suspended since 2020 following a decision by the Trump Administration, which argued that the existing operators at that time were under the control of the Cuban army.

This is how it will work

These are the details of this important service for Cuban families:

Funds can only be received on bank accounts and debit cards

Initial service limited to consumer money transfers only

U.S. customers can send up to $2,000 per transaction by presenting a valid government-issued ID

Money will be available for same-day receipt if sent before 12:00 PM ET. Remittances sent after 12:00 PM ET will be available the next business day.

The service is available to recipients with an Identity Card ID

Clients cannot send funds to their own MLC bank accounts/debit cards in Cuba

Deposits are only available in U.S. dollars, which has the same equivalence as the Cuban Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

Orbit S.A. became the first non-military company to be authorized by the island's government to take over the remittance operation, a decision that the Biden government had indicated as necessary.

The announcement by Western Union, which plans to expand the program even further this year, is excellent news for Cuban families who benefit from remittances from relatives living in the U.S.