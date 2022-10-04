LIVE STREAMING
Secretary Antony Blinken in Colombia with VP Francia Márquez and Foreign Relations Minister Álvaro Leyva.
In addition to the president of Colombia, Blinken met with the Vice President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: @SecBlinken.

Does the U.S. support the new approach of the Colombian government in the fight against drugs?

Several conclusions are drawn after the Secretary of State's visit to Bogotá.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
President Biden and the First Lady visited PR in the aftermath of Fiona.

Biden’s PR Visit

October 4th, 2022
Article
Mayor Kenney's executive order on firearms ban from recreational centers was blocked.

Kenney’s order struck down

October 4th, 2022
Article
Hurricane Ian damage in Florida.

Ian worse than Andrew?

October 3rd, 2022
Article
Flag of Nicaragua.

Nicaragua Vs. EU

October 3rd, 2022
Article
Sen. Ted Cruz toured the state this past weekend in rally's for Texas' three Latina candidates.

Cruz goes to the RGV

October 3rd, 2022
Article
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were duped and recruited by a former Army Vet. working for DeSantis.

Perla behind the scenes

October 3rd, 2022
Article
Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary on an international meeting.

Latin America's Tour

September 30th, 2022
Article
Government Palace in Havana. Photo: Pixabay.

More Rights For Cubans

September 29th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 04, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State for the Biden Administration, met yesterday (Monday, October 3) with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to discuss the new approach that the Colombian government wants to give to the fight against drugs led by the two nations.

According to the message that Petro shared, both during his campaign and in the speech he made before the UN Assembly, it is necessary to turn this policy around, which has proven to be a failure for producer and consumer countries, going from a purely warlike strategy to a more comprehensive one.

“We remain committed to Colombia's efforts to fully implement the 2016 Peace Accord and support the Afro-Colombian & Indigenous communities disproportionally affected by the conflict. To date, the U.S. has given over $1 billion in assistance to support Peace Accord implementation,” pointed out Blinken through his Twitter account.

Adding to the Change

Although Blinken did not commit to financing the purchase of three million hectares of productive land, to hand it over to peasants who are currently cultivating coca, as the Petro government sought, he did assure that they will be guarantors of the ethnic chapter of the agreement, which seeks reparation to the indigenous, black, raizales and palenqueras populations.

During the press conference held after the meeting, Blinken responded to the Los Angeles Times that his Administration has listened carefully to the new proposals and is willing to support Petro's approach to this fight, especially in everything that has to do with justice, development, environmental protection and, of course, the reduction of supply and demand.

Changes in Justice

Given President Petro's proposal, which seeks to stop criminalizing the peasants who grow coca, whom he refers to as the “drug trafficking proletariat,” and who in many cases are forced to work for illegal armed groups, and start to persecute the owners of the capital who direct the entire operation from the tranquility of important cities in Colombia, the US and other places in the world, Blinken replied that "they are in tune."

Regarding the thorny issue of extradition, on which there was less consensus, the Colombian government's proposal is that only those persons who do not comply with the guarantees of non-repetition and with the measures of reparation to the victims, through new peace negotiations that they seek to implement, would be extradited, cases in which Colombia agrees to request the maximum penalties.

Blinken, as a representative of an Administration that seeks to continue with the extradition processes that currently exist, pointed out that they must continue working on this issue.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
RachelKelms.2.7.19.9.3
October 4th, 2022 - 3:10 pm
I am making $𝟭𝟲𝟮/𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $𝟰𝟮 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱 a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it simply ,
COPY AND OPEN THIS SITE ……>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link