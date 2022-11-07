COP 27: what are the key points of the convention?

“The impacts of climate change are here now, and the loss and damage they cause can no longer be ignored. COP27 must agree on a clear, time-bound roadmap reflective of the scale and urgency of the challenge. It's a moral imperative and a question of solidarity and climate justice,” António Guterres, UN Secretary General, said on his Twitter account.

Guterres had already pointed out before the start of the summit in Egypt that developed countries must begin to fulfill their collective commitment to allocate $100 billion per year to finance the climate fight in underdeveloped countries, a promise that should begin in 2020 and that would run until 2025.

Purposes

In addition to the urgency of activating the economic commitment, COP27 will pay special attention to the following actions that seek to curb the harmful effects of climate change:

1. Compensation for Losses and Damages

As heat waves and droughts continue to spread and set new records around the world, the "loss and damage" they cause becomes a decisive factor in the current negotiations, in which several of the most affected countries insist that it is not enough simply to advance efforts to adapt to climate change, since it is already here and requires immediate economic intervention.

2. Renewable Energies Already

In the midst of the current situation, in which Russia has been restricting the supply of natural gas and other fossil fuels, the efforts, reduced for environmental leaders, that industrialized nations had been making to change traditional sources of energy for renewable and friendly alternatives with the environment, have been limited by the scarcity and immediate needs of their populations.

Although the commitment made by more than 30 countries at the COP26, which took place in Glasgow, was to end direct public support for the international fossil fuel energy sector by 2022, the war has not only forced the postponement of these goals, but has led to a setback in which coal and oil are used to alleviate shortages in the most powerful states.

The opening plenary of #COP27 has commenced with the election of HE Sameh Shoukry as COP27 President by the Parties.

3. Climate Finance

Bearing in mind that this summit has been called the African COP, several of the countries of this continent have called for postponing the transition to renewable energy, arguing that it is not an economically viable option for them.

While scientists and activists led by the UN insist that clean energy sources are the only possible path for humanity, the high costs for their implementation not only delay this transition, but also make it practically impossible to run due to the lack of own resources.

Well-structured environmental programs financed by the most powerful countries are required so that the poorest countries, which are generally the ones that generate the least pollution, can carry out these projects and have the capacity, not only to respond for the debt, but also to strengthen its economy hand in hand with clean energies.

Guterres stressed: