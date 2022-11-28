LIVE STREAMING
The 2022 Diversity & Inclusion ERG Summit will take place on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo credit: Prospanica Philadelphia
Prospanica PHL is hosting its 5th Annual ERG and Diversity Leadership Summit

The summit will take place on Friday, December 2 at Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business.

On Friday, December 2, Prospanica PHL will be hosting its 5th Annual ERG and Diversity Leadership Summit at Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business. 

The summit “is specifically designed for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs), Diversity Councils and other Affinity Groups to share best practices and learn how to improve organizational results in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.”

This year’s event will include Jennifer Rodríguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), as the keynote speaker, a panel discussion, various networking opportunities, and a workshop. 

Rodríguez has been the President and CEO of GPHCC since 2016. In the role, she advocates for the 22,000-plus Hispanic-owned businesses in the Philadelphia region, and supports them through initiatives surrounding economic development, wealth creation, and empowerment of underrepresented groups. She has previously served as a board member for the Chamber for five years. 

In addition, Rodríguez is a founding member of the Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia, and co-chair of the Latino Equitable Collective in Philadelphia. 

The panel discussion will feature ERG leaders from across the Philadelphia region. 

The workshop is titled “Embrace Effective Communication and Obtain Results by Understanding the D.R.I.V.E Personality System” and will be led by Karla Hill, the deputy director of Human Resources and Administration/Human Resource Consultant for the City of Philadelphia. 

Hill has been with the City of Philadelphia for 33 years. During this time, she has also worked at Eastern University as an adjunct faculty and as the founder/principal consultant for GPS Career and Business Strategies. 

She has built her career on her passion for embracing diversity, economic empowerment and connecting others to career and educational opportunities. 

The 2022 ERG and Diversity Leadership Summit will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with breakfast and lunch included. 

ERGs are “employee-led groups whose aim is to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace aligned with the organizations they serve.”

Prospanica is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to empower and enable Hispanic professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential.”

Registration for the event can be found here

