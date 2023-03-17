LIVE STREAMING
Jose Garces, Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner, has opened the newest outpost of award-winning restaurant Amada Radnor. Photo courtesy of Amada Radnor
Jose Garces, Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner, has opened the newest outpost of award-winning restaurant Amada Radnor. Photo courtesy of Amada Radnor

Iron Chef Jose Garces opens new Amada location in Radnor

This is his 8th restaurant in the last 12 months, and the third outpost of his award-winning Spanish tapas restaurant.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Participants of the 2022 Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator. Photo Courtesy of Comcast.

Comcast helping startups

March 16th, 2023
Article
Black women entrepreneurs are the focus of Amazon's BBA.

$1M for Black women in biz

March 15th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate AI.

MozFest 2023

March 14th, 2023
Article
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's chicken franchise in coming to Philly. Photos Courtesy of Big Chicken and The Concourse at the Comcast Center.

Big Chicken coming to Philly

March 13th, 2023
Article
Macy's 'It Start With Her' campaign.

It Starts With Her

March 10th, 2023
Article
Rafael Viñoly, an Uruguayan man with gray hair, a black jacket, with glasses speaking at a podium. He has three other sets of glasses around his neck.

Architect passes away at 78

March 7th, 2023
Article
Finalists of the Making Space initiatives and supporters gather at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in North Philly on March 1. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Making Space for Diverse Biz

March 3rd, 2023
Article
Jenée Chizick-Agüero, a woman wearing a white coat jacket. She is leaning on her hand, looking at the viewer. She is smiling.

Building cultural bridges

March 1st, 2023
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
March 17, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner, Jose Garces has opened his newest and third outpost of his Spanish tapas restaurant, Amada Radnor in Wayne, PA.

The other locations operate in Old City Philadelphia at 217-219 Chestnut Street and Atlantic City at the Ocean Casino Resort. 

"Amada is near and dear to my heart. It was the very first restaurant I opened when I went out on my own in 2005,” Garces said. 

“It will be a great addition to the exciting and rapidly growing Main Line dining scene. We have so many Garces fans from over the years come join us in Old City, and now we are bringing the concept right to them in their own backyards," he added.

In 2009, Garces won the Best Chef MidAtlantic James Beard Award for this restaurant concept 

The new restaurant is 7,000 square feet and features seating for 250 guests, a private dining room that seats 45, two outdoor patios, and a renovated bar. 

The menu will feature old favorites and new dishes. Photo courtesy of Amada Randor
The menu will feature old favorites and new dishes. Photo courtesy of Amada Randor

The menu includes a selection of tapas like Tortilla Española, Amada’s Empanadas, and Wagyu Brochettes. It also includes Paella Valenciana and the chef’s famous Cochinillo Asado. There will also be new dishes that were developed for the onsite wood fired ovens. 

“Our team has been working diligently to fine tune the menu offerings to best take advantage of our new Mibrasa ovens, which allows us to include exciting wood-fired fare in addition to our traditional Spanish tapas offerings,” said Garces.

“This is, what feels like, a natural evolution for Amada. We’ve worked really hard to capture the essence of what makes Amada Old City so special while also looking forward to the opportunity to present new and exciting offerings to our guests in the Philadelphia suburbs,” he continued.

Amada’s bar has a wine program that features over 100 wines that are all from Spain. It will also have cocktails that are inspired by Spanish ingredients as well as Red and White Sangria. 

The restaurant will have a new Gin Tonic Experience that brings a cart tableside so guests can help create the best Gin Tonic to pair with their meal. 

The restaurant is open now for dinner service and happy hour, with lunch and brunch set to be added later this spring. Dinner service runs Sunday to Thursday from 5pm- 9pm and Friday to Saturday from 5pm-10pm. Happy hour is Sunday to Thursday from 5pm-6pm. 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link