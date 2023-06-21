Janie Flores, founder of Buena Vida Media, received special recognition from the U.S. Congress

The Congressional Certificate of Special Recognition, given to citizens who have distinguished themselves for their invaluable service to the community, was recently awarded to Janie Flores, Latina entrepreneur and founder and CEO of international multimedia company, Buena Vida Media.

In a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Flores was recognized by the House of Representatives from Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, from the 27th Congressional District, FL.

The Congresswoman pointed out in her speech:

It is a great privilege to be among you. I extend my appreciation and public gratitude because without your support it would not be possible for me to be in this seat; but thanks to democracy and this country, people like me can be elected… We are all equals.

Working To Close The Digital Divide

Recognized for driving her clients to success, Flores has received multiple awards for her impact on thousands of small business owners in South Florida and across the U.S. by working to bridge the digital divide.

Recently named a 2020 Hispanic Woman of Distinction, Flores also received the Quiet Storm Award in Media and appeared on Voyage Miami.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Congresswoman Salazar. I thank God and dedicate it to my parents who had the vision and courage to immigrate to this country. They inculcated our family with a spirit of love and gratitude for this nation and exemplified a culture of service to the community that has manifested across generations,” stated Flores.

Flores is currently working on her Latinx Connective project, an initiative in which she will interview 5,000 entrepreneurs and provide each of them with a press release over the next five years to use as leverage to strengthen their businesses and help them overcome economic recessions.

Janie Flores poses with the certificate of her recognition in the United States Congress. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

About Buena Vida Media

It is an international multimedia company that strategically uses the power of media through public relations, productions, digital marketing, and event marketing to achieve results and position its clients.

As part of its social responsibility, Buena Vida Media has partnered with organizations like Google and Microsoft to provide free training to these entrepreneurs through its Social Media University, while also working through a series of proprietary workshops and hosting monthly conferences and group master classes with a special emphasis on developing digital fluency skills.

“There is a common denominator in the people here today. We are people of faith, we are successful, we are united by our love of God, family, and others… Many of you have reached positions of prestige without sponsors or benefactors, many of you have generated hundreds of jobs for our community and have placed high the name of Hispanics in the United States. That is why today I am proud that you receive this distinction from the hand of the Chair of the Subcommittee of Western Hemisphere for the Committee on Foreign Relations, Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar. The sky is the limit,” highlighted Alfred Santamaría, a South Florida entrepreneur and political analyst.