LIVE STREAMING
Diabetes control devices.
Technology to control diabetes. Photo: Pixabay.

Vida Health presents Spanish-language virtual solution for diabetics

According to clinical results, it allows to achieve significant benefits.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
RICE participants at recent graduation ceremony. Photo Courtesy of Disney Parks.

Advancing Black businesses

December 9th, 2022
Article
Graphic Courtesy of Mars Wrigley.

Inspire women entrepreneurs

December 7th, 2022
Article
Karla Hill, a woman with light brown skin in a professional jacket and her hair in a bun. She is moving her hands as she speaks at a podium.

The DRIVE Sales System

December 7th, 2022
Article
Adidas collaborated with Impact Hub and Blavity.org to create the Cultivate & B.L.O.O.M. initiative. Photo Credit: Adidas.

Giving diverse biz a voice

December 6th, 2022
Article
Ruben Flores-Martinez, founder and CEO of CASHDROP, is helping other Latino-owned businesses. Courtesy Photo.

Funding Latino businesses

December 5th, 2022
Article
HFR & Co. logo.

Introducing HFR & Co.

December 2nd, 2022
Article
Joan Waters, CEO of COFCO, is the 2022 Paradigm Award winner. Photo Credit: Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Philly's top businesswoman

December 1st, 2022
Article
Zachary Wilcha has become the first CEO of Independence Business Alliance (IBA). Photo courtesy of Zachary Wilcha

IBA announces 1st CEO

December 1st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 09, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

According to the findings of a study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Formative Research, a clinically significant reduction in the level of hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) was found in a population with diabetes using the Spanish-language solution.

Richard Frank, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Vida Health, stated:

Not only is America’s Hispanic population more likely to have diabetes, they’re also more likely to be medically underserved because of the barriers they face.

Accessibility

Highlighting the need to offer accessible care that adapts to the needs of different populations, Vida Health also shared some of the results published by the Changes in Glycemic Control Following Use of a Spanish-Language, Culturally Adapted Diabetes Program: Retrospective Study, which indicates the following benefits for people who participated in the program during 4 months :

  • The patients presented an average reduction of 1.23 points in the HbA1c level from an initial value of 9.65.
  • Participants who were most engaged (those who sent more messages, participated in more sessions, and completed more lessons) achieved even larger reductions: They had an average 1.6 point reduction in HbA1c from a baseline of 9.74.

“These results are so exciting because they show that accessing a provider who speaks a patient's native language and understands their cultural values and preferences can have a tremendous impact on the patient’s health outcomes,” added Frank.

About Vida Health

With a clinically validated approach, it combines a personalized experience that uses artificial intelligence technology in a mobile application, with a national network of high-quality providers, which follow a personalized attention work model that allows maximizing commitment, results and savings.

Introduced in 2020, Vida's accessible Spanish-language care is a comprehensive, localized, culturally-adapted, and self-contained product.

For people who use Vida services in Spanish, all interactions with Vida, from the first communication to clinical improvements, are in Spanish and are culturally adapted to suit the needs of this population.

Its clients include employers such as Boeing, Visa, Cisco and eBay, as well as some of the largest health plans in the country, such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“With Vida, I lowered my A1C from 7.9 to 5.1. I went from 228 pounds to 196 pounds. I eat healthier, and I am improving my relationship with my family. My stress level is also much better now, thanks to Vida,” said Geyby, a Spanish-speaking Vida member from a large national commercial payer.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link