Junea Rocha, Co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites.
Junea Rocha, Co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. Photo: Business Wire.

Brazi Bites launches its Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program

Beginning in Hispanic Heritage Month, the initiative seeks to support the population of small business owners in the U.S.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 14, 2022

The firm, a pioneer in crafting delicious Brazilian-inspired foods, recently announced the launch of its business acceleration platform aimed at offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to win a US$10,000 business grant and a 12-week mentorship to help them build their businesses.

The program, created by co-founder and CMO Junea Rocha, will accept applications between September 15 and October 28, and its pedagogy will be tailored according to the specific needs of the winner, including individual training, discussion of business goals, workshops and access to the entire Brazi Bites team to provide support in sales, marketing, operations, finance, e-commerce and more.

Rocha stated:

As a Latina founder, I know firsthand the challenges this community faces when it comes to getting a business off the ground, and our Accelerator Program is a step to support the incredible contributions that Latino business owners make in the U.S.

Key Figures 

Brazi Bites highlights a Biz2Credit study that notes how the number of Hispanic business owners has grown 34% in the last 10 years, reaching an estimated 4.65 million Hispanic-owned businesses now in the U.S.

For its part, the 2021 Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative notes that only 20% of Latino-owned businesses seeking domestic bank loans greater than $100,000 were approved in 2020, compared to 50% of white-owned businesses, which makes the need for financing even more crucial.

“This minority community is critical to the fabric of our culture and economy, and this program is intended to give entrepreneurs tailored support at the most critical time,” added Rocha.

About Brazi Bites

The company, founded by married couple Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring the Brazilian household staple Pão de Queijo (cheese bread) to the American market, is now a nationally distributed brand with a passionate following after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank. Today, Brazi Bites has multiple product lines including gluten free Brazilian cheese bread, pizza bites, empanadas, and breakfast sandwiches with distribution in more than 16,000 stores through natural, conventional and club channels.

