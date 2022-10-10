The 10 brands preferred by Latinos in the U.S.

According to a recent study of more than 250 iconic brands, conducted by cultural intelligence firm Collage Group as part of its monthly CultureRate survey, which assesses cultural resonance for each major demographic, 10 brands that have been known to engage in particular stand out with U.S. Latino culture.

Applied methodology

“We use a measurement we call the Brand-Cultural Fluency Quotient (B-CFQ) and by this standard, the 10 brands proved to be well ahead of all others in terms of appealing to America’s Hispanic segment,” pointed out David Evans, Chief Insights Officer for Collage Group.

The B-CFQ reflects the performance of a brand in 6 dimensions:

Fit Relevance Memories (of positive past experiences) Values Trust Advocacy (which is the willingness to spread positive word of mouth)

For Hispanic consumers, the top 10 brands excelled in Fit and Relevance. The first measures whether the brand offers a personally desirable product; while the second refers to whether the brand connects with the group identity of a consumer.

Additionally, each of the top 10 brands also scored particularly well on one or two additional dimensions of the B-CFQ.

“Brands win by taking the lead in the areas of Fit and Relevance, but the true winners go one step further by differentiating in one or more other areas,” said Xue Bai, Director of Brand and Ad Health Measurement.

CultureRate's database is the largest of its kind available, growing annually by over 200,000 responses or 30 million unique data points. Brand leaders apply the findings of CultureRate:Ad and CultureRate:Brand to build cultural fluidity, the ability to drive total market growth from diversity-led, inclusive marketing.

Top 10 brands

According to Collage Group's proprietary metric, the top brands for Hispanic consumers are Walmart, Netflix, McDonald's, Nike, YouTube, Ross, Google, Visa, Amazon, and Dove.

These brands, according to Collage Group, exhibit both a strong commitment to the Hispanic community and excellence in marketing executions that authentically resonate with the cultural traits and needs of Hispanic consumers.

“Building Relevance requires upholding and activating Warmth and Rootedness – key traits among Hispanic consumers. Brands should also acknowledge and celebrate Hispanic patriotic pride, and be mindful to connect with the Hispanic sense of destiny and their Optimism. Brand case studies show that winners are able to align brand positioning with the cultural traits of Hispanic consumers. When brands take this approach, shoppers reward them by supporting or purchasing their product,” highlights Collage Group.

Successful examples

Nike and its partnership with the U.S. Sports Camps, a commitment through connections with targeted Hispanic communities in key areas to create one-day opportunities for Los Angeles-area kids to experience baseball.

McDonald's chose to honor a pioneering international Latino icon with its "J Balvin special combo meal." By placing this item on the menu and recognizing this Latino artist, McDonald's taps into the unique and adventurous Hispanic palette and mindset.

“In order to build brand loyalty – whether it be with Hispanic shoppers or another segment – brands must go beyond promoting superficial insights. It’s imperative brands do the research to determine ‘the why’ – how their values and brand positioning actually connects with Hispanic cultural values,” concluded Evans.